Samsung Blue Earth photos

Samsung Blue Earth

The Blue Earth's royal blue color and pebblelike shape give it instant appeal.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The display is bright, but rather small for the TouchWiz interface. Three touch controls sit at the bottom of the display while three physical controls rest below them.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth's solar panels sit prominently on the rear battery cover.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
On its right spine you'll find the Blue Earth's camera shutter/screen locking key and the Micro-USB port.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth's phone dialer interface is similar to that on other Samsung touch-screen phones. Unfortunately, there is no alphabetical keyboard.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth's main menu features three pages of icons.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The compact Blue Earth travels well.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth has just a camera lens.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
