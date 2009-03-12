CNET también está disponible en español.

Resident Evil 5: the goodies

RE5 Kijuju necklace

RE5: Chris Redfield figurine

RE5: Bioterrorism team patch

RE5: Progenitor virus detection kit

RE5: Tricell messenger bag

You've seen all the screenshots already, so here are a variety of promo items and extras, some of which are included in the collector's edition of Resident Evil 5.

