Recon Jet hands-on (pictures)

Recon Instruments, the company that makes the heads-up display and software behind "smart" snow goggles, has started shipping the Recon Jet, a new $700 wearable computer for sports and outdoor recreational activities (the company calls it "eyewear for your active lifestyle). It'll cost £600 in the UK and $899 in Australia.
Featuring a dual-core CPU, high-contrast display, point-of-view 720p camera, and GPS, the Jet connects to iOS and Android smartphones and leading wearable sensors to deliver contextually relevant information just below the user’s right eye.
It's definitely a niche product and won't appeal to people who feel they can get the same information from less expensive wearable devices. But hardcore athletes who want that constant metric feedback right in front of them at all times will want to check it out.
The camera can capture 720p video and still images, and there are integrated controls for controlling music playback from your smartphone. A prescription lens option will be available for an added cost.
Recon Instruments' chief marketing officer tests the Recon Jet glasses during a bike ride earlier this year. The wearable computer, designed for active sports, includes, Wi-Fi, ANT+, Bluetooth, GPS, HD camera, and a suite of sensors.