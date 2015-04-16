Recon Jet hands-on (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Recon Jet heads to market

Recon Jet glasses go for a ride

  • 1
    of 25
  • 2
    of 25
  • 3
    of 25
  • 4
    of 25
  • 5
    of 25
  • 6
    of 25
  • 7
    of 25
  • 8
    of 25
  • 9
    of 25
  • 10
    of 25
  • 11
    of 25
  • 12
    of 25
  • 13
    of 25
  • 14
    of 25
  • 15
    of 25
  • 16
    of 25
  • 17
    of 25
  • 18
    of 25
  • 19
    of 25
  • 20
    of 25
  • 21
    of 25
  • 22
    of 25
  • 23
    of 25
  • 24
    of 25
  • 25
    of 25

Recon Instruments, the company that makes the heads-up display and software behind "smart" snow goggles, has started shipping the Recon Jet, a new $700 wearable computer for sports and outdoor recreational activities (the company calls it "eyewear for your active lifestyle). It'll cost £600 in the UK and $899 in Australia.

Featuring a dual-core CPU, high-contrast display, point-of-view 720p camera, and GPS, the Jet connects to iOS and Android smartphones and leading wearable sensors to deliver contextually relevant information just below the user’s right eye.

It's definitely a niche product and won't appeal to people who feel they can get the same information from less expensive wearable devices. But hardcore athletes who want that constant metric feedback right in front of them at all times will want to check it out.

The camera can capture 720p video and still images, and there are integrated controls for controlling music playback from your smartphone. A prescription lens option will be available for an added cost.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by /
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by /
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by /
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by /
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Caption by /
Caption by /
Caption by /

Recon Instruments' chief marketing officer tests the Recon Jet glasses during a bike ride earlier this year. The wearable computer, designed for active sports, includes, Wi-Fi, ANT+, Bluetooth, GPS, HD camera, and a suite of sensors.

Caption by / Photo by Recon Instruments
1 of 25
|

Recon Jet hands-on (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
The Apple Watch Series 3, dunked, s...
50

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by