Rare new views of Saturn and Earth from outer space (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Saturn like you've never seen it

Golden portrait of Saturn

Titan's Land of Lakes

Streaking jets near Saturn's F ring

Lighting up the dark side of Saturn

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
NASA's Cassini spacecraft sent back this stunning image of Saturn, along with seven of its moons, its inner rings -- and, in the background, the Earth. The image, which spans some 404,880 miles in all, appears as it would be seen by human eyes. This was a rare moment for Cassini, which was waiting for a chance to photograph a moment when the sun would slip behind Saturn. This natural-color picture, which NASA just released, was taken on July 19 and is the first photograph taken from space in which Saturn, its moons and rings, and Earth, Venus and Mars, are visible.
Caption by / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Cornell
The Cassini spacecraft offers a new tops-down view of Saturn and its main rings. The craft arrived at the planet in 2004 and is slated to remain in orbit, swinging between the planet's north and south poles, until 2015.
Caption by / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Cornell
The north pole of Saturn's moon Titan, replete with liquid methane and ethane seas and lakes, photographed by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.
Caption by / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/University of Idaho
Cassini recently discovered the presence of propylene on Saturn's moon, Titan. This is the same chemical manufacturers use to make myriad consumer products.
Caption by / Photo by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
The public submitted about 1,600 images to form this collage as part of the NASA Cassini mission's "Wave at Saturn" campaign.
Caption by / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Cornell
A shot of the F ring of Saturn taken by the Cassini spacecraft. Scientists believe that the jets seeming to streak across the image are caused by the ring's particles interacting with small moons orbiting nearby.

This view looks toward the unilluminated side of the rings from about 45 degrees below the ring plane. The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on June 20.

Caption by / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Cornell
Data sent back from Cassini were compiled to create an infrared view of the Saturn system, illuminated by the sun. NASA said that the mosaic includes an area about 9,800 miles, measured top to bottom.
Caption by / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Cornel
1 of 7
|

Rare new views of Saturn and Earth from outer space (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
These 10 space images look unbeliev...
11

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by