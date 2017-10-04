Qoobo is a cat pillow without a head, or something

CNET también está disponible en español.
This is Qoobo and it's adorable and that's really all you need to know.
But we're CNET so we'll of course tell you more. It's a fuzzy cat... pillow... thing with a tail that wags.
Yes, give it a little attention and that tail starts to flop back and forth, just like a contented kitty.
It's also heavy, too, like a cat, and plump and plush like a particularly plump one.
But it's not a cat, it's just a pillow.
The fuzz is deep and its soft exterior hides a simple accelerometer inside, plus the mechanics necessary to move that tail.
The company's previous product was Bocco, a loveable smart home hub.
Bocco made it to the US and elsewhere, so there's hoping Qoobo will be available internationally too.
Qoobo comes in gray and brown.
Instructions are simple.
Pet and be healed.