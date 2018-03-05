CNET también está disponible en español.

So, sorry about this: Pizza Hut's sequel to last year's pizza-ordering Pie Tops are back. Now they pause TV, too. They're called Pie Tops II.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
CNET got a pair to look at. Pizza Hut's only selling 50 pairs, and making 250 total. They'll be available on hbx.com around March 19 (price still unrevealed).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Pie Box II box is like a Pizza Hut box: all folded brown cardboard. OK, here we go, let's look at pizza shoes.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Look closely: that's an IR blaster inside one of the shoe's tongues. It can be removed via Velcro on the other side for battery replacement.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There are two color choices: This is the red pair.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This is pizza, not a pair of sneakers. But the shoes order pizza. Pizza Hut's making these shoes as a marketing stunt for March Madness.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The shoes are designed by the Shoe Surgeon. Just like last year's Pie Tops.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The other color is wheat: a little more subtle.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Note the pizza accents.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Pizza ordering happens on one shoe's tongue button. TV pausing happens on the other shoe's tongue button.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Pizza Hut branding on the laces.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Guess what it says on the other side?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Another logo, sewn in.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
They're definitely big high-tops.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
So what do they feel like? Here we go, as I put a pair on my size 11 big feet!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
I have wide feet. A little tight on me, not a ton of ventilation. Also, I don't know how to tie fancy shoe laces.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Ordering pizza requires pairing with the Pizza Hut app on your phone. But TV pausing is automatic... if you have a supported cable box DVR.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
That's right, you need a cable box and you also need that box to have a DVR to pause. Otherwise...no TV pausing for you. (In case you're curious, they work on Spectrum (Motorola, Moxi, Scientific Atlanta, Pace, Humax), DirectTV (Genie, HD DVR, DVR, Genie Lite), XFinity (Motorola, Pace, Scientific Atlanta, Cisco), Dish (Dish Hardware) and Fios (Arris, Motorola)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Pizza Hut app, in case you've never seen it.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You pair your shoes to the Pizza Hut app.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Bluetooth pairing request...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Shoe pairing success!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The app customizes how many clicks to order a pizza.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
And where the pizza is sent to.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Then you can track the order...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
...as it gets placed and made...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
...and sent...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
...all because of these absurd limited-run shoes that are basically like an Amazon Dash button for your feet. Be prepared: odds are, there will be more shoe tech like this in the future. And probably just as stunty.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
