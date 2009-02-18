CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Nokia E55

Nokia E55

Nokia E55

Nokia E55

Nokia E75

Nokia E75

Nokia E75

Nokia E75

Nokia E75

Nokia E75

  • 1
    of 10
  • 2
    of 10
  • 3
    of 10
  • 4
    of 10
  • 5
    of 10
  • 6
    of 10
  • 7
    of 10
  • 8
    of 10
  • 9
    of 10
  • 10
    of 10
The Nokia E55 sports Nokia's version of the BlackBerry SureType keyboard. Here it is in black.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
You also can get the E55 in white. It wouldn't be our pick.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
The Nokia E55 isn't much bigger than many candy bar phones.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German\CNET Networks
The E55's 3.2-megapixel camera lens rests on its rear face.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
The E75, pictured here in red, looks like a normal candy bar phone at first glance.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
But tip it on its side to expose the full QWERTY keyboard. On the display is the e-mail client interface.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
Even with its keyboard tE75 fits comfortably in the hand.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET Networks
The E75 also comes in a copper yellow hue.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
The silver black is tad dull but in contrasts nicely with the vibrant display.
Caption by / Photo by Nokia
On the E75's rear side you'll find the camera lens, flash and self-portrait mirror.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET Networks
1 of 10
|

Photos: Nokia E55 and E75

Updated:
Up Next
USB Type-C is taking over -- here a...
41

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by