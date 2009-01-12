CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Power comparison

Fun

Closeup

Power button

Auto bright

Specifications

Auto power

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
This was a supposed real-time demonstration of the difference in power consumption of a normal monitor versus LG's green monitor.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
I never did figure out what the "Fun" button was for. :(
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Depending on the amount of brightness in the room, the display's brightness will automatically adjust.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Ah, now I see what the "Fun" button is for.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Now you don't have to remember to take breaks.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
1 of 7
|

Photos: LG monitors on display at CES 2009

Updated:
Up Next
A tour of the ballistic missile sub...
56

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by