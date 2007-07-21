CNET también está disponible en español.

The Sanyo Katana II is a slim flip phone reminiscent of the Razr.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
The Sanyo Katana II is a little sleeker than the original.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
The Sanyo Katana II has a slim profile.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
The Sanyo Katana II may be wide, but it fits nicely in the palm of your hand.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
The Sanyo Katana II has shiny, smooth buttons.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
The Sanyo Katana II won't take up too much space in a purse.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
The Sanyo Katana II has a VGA camera lens.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Photo gallery: The Sanyo Katana II cell phone

