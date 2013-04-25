CNET también está disponible en español.

Paint-on effects

Giant list of effects

Search effects by category

A splash of color

Add stylized text

When you choose an effect, you have the option to touch a paint brush button in the lower right to "paint" the effect onto your image.
Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
FX Photo Studio has an enormous number of effects to choose from, but it doesn't let you see the effect on your photo in advance of choosing it. Many other apps have live previews of effects.
Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
You also have the option to search for effects by category.
Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
The color splash feature lets you turn your photo to gray scale then paint the original color back in, but only where you want it.
Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Add a caption or a label to your image with several stylistic choices to give it a unique look.
Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Photo effects galore (pictures)

