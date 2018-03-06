USB Type-C is taking over -- here are the phones to prove it

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (left) has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to last year's model. The larger Galaxy S9 Plus also features dual rear cameras and a 6.2-inch display.
Nokia's Sirocco phone is a treat for the eyes. The 5.5-inch display stretches to all sides of the phone, curving at the edges of a stainless steel frame. The Sirocco looks and feels like the premium device the Nokia 8 should have been all along.
Sony's latest pair of phones, the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact can shoot HDR photos with 4K resolution and record super slow-motion video at 1080p resolution. For the most part the phones share similar specs, but the XZ2 Compact (left) is smaller, with a 5-inch display, while the XZ2 has a 5.7-inch screen.
When it comes to the camera, processor and software, the Pixel 2 (right) and Pixel 2 XL (left) are both identical and fantastic. The differences between the two come down to price, size, bezel width and screen technology. They're both great phones, but the bigger Pixel 2 XL was dogged with screen burn-in issues that Google scrambled to fix.
Five months after launching the OnePlus 5 in June 2017, OnePlus released the OnePlus 5T, a follow-up to its already great flagship. It now has a 6-inch display and its dual-camera setup takes better low-light photos. It's still very affordable and has the same processor, battery and software.
Created by the founder of Android, the Essential phone is made of titanium and has a magnetic connector in the back that works with a collection of add-on accessories. Sadly the camera wasn't up to scratch.
Not only is the U11 beautiful, it also comes with a unique trick. To launch its camera, all you have to do is squeeze -- yes, squeeze -- the phone. Called Edge Sense, you can also interact with the phone with a long squeeze, which can turn on the flashlight, toggle Wi-Fi, start a voice recording or launch another app of your choice.
The Moto X4 is a budget Android phone packed with features. Not only does it have dual rear cameras, but it's water resistant, has NFC and expandable memory. Plus, with a starting price of $399, £349 and AU$699, it won't break the bank.
The Xperia XZ Premium (pictured here) was a powerhouse of a phone when it launched, and featured an awesome screen, a supercharged processor and a unique (at that time) slow-motion video mode. As for the Xperia XZ, it looked good and didn't die when you spilled your drink on it. However, it had a less-than-stellar battery life and high price.
The Mi 6 doesn't stray too far from its roots and has a 5.15-inch display and curved edges. However, it does have new features, such as 12-megapixel dual-cameras, 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset.
When it launched in 2016, the first Pixel (and its larger Pixel XL counterpart) had a fantastic camera and elegant design. Its Google Assistant software feature took one of the most natural, human approaches to answering your voice at the time. Oh, and it has USB Type-C, of course.
Like the iterations after it, the Moto Z (and its US-only, Verizon-only counterpart Moto Z Force) worked with magnetic Moto Mods accessories, which changed up and added to the phone's functionality. Ambitious, quirky and ultimately useful, the Moto Z was the most polished and customizable modular phone at the time.
The Honor 8 was a slick little package that combined good photos from a dual-lens camera with a useful customizable button and a fingerprint reader. Overall, it was a likable midprice phone with some nice perks.
Even though it launched in 2016, the Axon 7 is still one of ZTE's most premium phones to date. Though its processor isn't as zippy by today's standards, it still has expandable storage and very loud speakers.
The Ultra's shimmering glass body made it one of prettiest phones we saw in a long time (same goes for the Play). It also had a 5.7-inch display, a screen just for notifications and HTC's signature BoomSound audio experience.
At the time of its launch, the Mate 9 had a camera that captured great, artsy photos and a battery that didn't quit on you by dinner. It was a great option for anyone looking for a big-screen phone in 2016.
In 2016, the Bolt was one of the first phones to do away with the headphone jack. Despite annoying us then (and the fact that current phone's with no headphone jack annoys us still) the phone's water resistant design and enhanced audio capabilities impressed us.
Even if you didn't care about the Moto Z Play's cool modular capabilities, the phone was the most affordable handset in Motorola's Z series at the time, and had an impressively enduring battery life even by today's standards.
After hitting markets in Asia, Europe and Mexico, ZTE's Blade series of phones made its US debut with the V8 Pro. It featured a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 625 processor and two cameras that took some funky black and white shots.
Though it was only available on just a couple of US networks, the ZMax Pro was a great, big-screen phone for cheap. It had a 5.7-inch display, a solid build and cost about $100 when it first rolled out (that's about £80 or AU$130).
The G5's unique modular design let you swap in accessories and had a replaceable battery. But its not-so-compelling accessories failed to make the phone live up to its world-changing Swiss Army Knife potential and LG abandoned the concept by 2017.
Xiaomi's impressive Mi 5 had the features to stand up against the very best at the time (like a lightweight design, great camera and top-of-the-line hardware). But it was a shame it wasn't officially available worldwide.