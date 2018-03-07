Phones with two cameras on the back have been around for years (think 2011's HTC Evo 3D). Though the trend isn't completely ubiquitous yet, it is well on its way. Thanks to a few heavy-hitting flagships that rolled out last year in 2017, the dual-camera setup may soon be here to stay. Read on to see what phones are sporting this trendy setup.
The Galaxy S9 Plus is nearly identical to its little Galaxy S9 brother, but it has a few key differences: Instead of just one 12-megapixel camera, it has two. It also has a bigger battery to power that larger 6.2-inch screen. Other than that, however, the phones are relatively similar and both have a Snapdragon 845 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo and a water resistant design.
The iPhone X shook up Apple's iPhone lineup as we know it. In addition to its vertically stacked rear cameras, the 5.8-inch device has ultraslim bezels, an OLED display and Face ID. Its dual camera includes a "telephoto" lens that lets you zoom without degrading quality. It also has a depth-of-field feature that blurs the background of your photos while keeping the foreground in focus.
Nokia's Sirocco flagship looks a bit like the Galaxy S8, but that's not such a bad thing. The elegantly designed 5.5-inch phone is water resistant, packs 8GB of RAM and features 12- and 13-megapixel rear cameras.
Samsung hopped onto the dual camera bandwagon in a big way with last year's Note 8 phone. With a 6.3-inch display and S Pen stylus, the phone can take fancy "blurry" pictures (aka bokeh) with a short depth of field, as well as wide-angle images. Both cameras on the back have optical image stabilization too, meaning steadier shots and video.
Nope, your eyes aren't tricking you. The Asus ZenFone 5 looks a lot like the iPhone X. But it's an Android phone and costs about half the price of Apple's device. Along with the slightly pricier ZenFone 5Z, the phones feature a 3,300-mAh battery with quick charging and a dual camera with a standard and wide-angle view.
After launching (and then promptly selling out of) the OnePlus 5 in June 2017, OnePlus released its most current flagship, known as the OnePlus 5T. Though it's an incremental update to its summer counterpart, the 6-inch 5T went through some camera changes. There's still a 16-megapixel main camera, but what used to be a 20-megapixel telephoto lens is now a lens designed to take better low-light shots.
The Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita come closer to what premium phones offer in size-to-screen ratio. Both feature dual rear cameras, but the slightly more high-end Blade V9 has a 16- and 5-megapixel setup, while the Blade V9 Vita has a 13- and 2-megapixel rear camera. They'll be released in Europe, Latin America and Asian markets, but not in the US.
As the successor to Apple's 2016 flagships, the iPhone 8 Plus offers much of the same from the iPhone. This time around, however, the phone has new camera tools to tweak with the lighting in Portrait Mode, a sleek glass back and wireless charging.
Along with its S60 predecessor, the S61 is one of the most novel phones on this list. Not only is does it have a built-in thermal imaging camera so you can visualize temperatures with some trippy pictures, it packs an air quality sensor and a laser-assisted measuring tool as well.
The Moto Z2 Force is working overtime. Not only does it have two cameras (for depth-of-field effects), but you can attach a 360-degree camera mod to it. On top of that, it has an impact-resistant display covering that makes it extra durable.
Released in September 2017, the V30 is one of LG's best phones to date. Not only does it have a bright OLED screen, but it's water resistant and it's decked out with tons of video tools that put its two rear cameras to work (including a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera).
Created by the founder of Android, the Essential phone is made of titanium and has a magnetic connector in the back that works with a collection of add-on accessories. At a new lowered price, the Essential Phone offers serious bang-for-the-buck -- but be wary of its mediocre camera and battery life.
As the more affordable, midrange option of Motorola's Moto line, the Moto X4 delivers two rear cameras for an inexpensive price. Starting at $399, £349 and AU$699, the phone offers a water resistant design, NFC and myriad software tricks, including Amazon Alexa and object recognition built into the camera.
The Phab 2 Pro doesn't have two cameras in the traditional sense (you can only take pictures with its single 16-megapixel shooter). But as part of Google's Tango endeavor, it does have a whole additional camera setup to measure distances in 3D. From there, it can render virtual- and augmented-reality environments through your phone -- which is still neat.
Featuring a 5.5-inch display, a generous 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front and Android Nougat, the R11 packs a lot of hardware. Its two cameras on the back have a 20-megapixel and a 16-megapixel lens, with 2X optical zoom.
The Mi 6 is stunning to behold, and "wow" is usually the first thing you'll hear from others when showing off the phone. Its premium materials and hardware mean it's a flagship phone that competes with the best of the best. At least, of course, until the next Mi 7 comes out.
In addition to that thermal imaging camera, the S60 can be submerged in up to 16 feet (nearly 5 meters) of water. The phone featured a 4.7-inch screen, Android 6.0 Marshmallow and a 13-megapixel standard rear camera.
Even after releasing the V30 and V30S, the G6 is still considered to be LG's current flagship. In addition to a standard 13-megapixel camera, the phone has a secondary 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. This means you can capture more context within each frame.
The Blade V8 Pro's cameras take photos with a bokeh effect, but extra software allows you to use one of the (monochrome) cameras to turn photos into a black-and-white sketch reminiscent of the classic A-Ha "Take on Me" video.
The water-resistant iPhone 7 Plus from 2016 has two cameras that can capture a bokeh-like effect that looks great for portrait shots. Though the effect is hard to execute on many phones, we found the 7 Plus did it best at the time of its release.
In 2015, ZTE launched its first flagship phone, known as the Axon Pro. The 2-megapixel camera that came on top of the standard camera on the back helped create a "bokeh" blur effect similar to the iPhone X and OnePlus 5T.
With its good screen, strong processor and solid 8-megapixel cameras, the Honor 6 Plus was well-equipped for most of your mobile needs. But its outdated software at the time it was introduced (it ran Android 4.4.2 KitKat when Lollipop was already out) took the shine off.
With its two 12-megapixel cameras (one 25mm, one 56mm with 2.3x optical zoom), the ZenFone 3 Zoom emphasized its camera experience and photo processing, but its whopping 5,000mAh battery also ensured you won't run out of juice when taking lots of photos through the day.
Though it ran an older version of Android when it launched (it ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow when Android 7.0 Nougat was already available), the cheap Honor 6X had a dual rear camera and a ton of advanced camera tools at the time.
At the time of its release in 2016, the Mate 9 had lots of power, a camera that worked great for artsy shots, and a battery that didn't quit on you by dinner. But its screen was only full HD and its design was forgettable.
As HTC's marquee handset of 2014, the One M8 stood out by having two cameras for dramatic depth-of-field effects. HTC included this feature on the Asia-only Butterfly 2 too, though it bumped up the camera specs even more. Even more confusingly, HTC went on to drop the dual cameras altogether in the next M9, but added them back in with the M9+. Talk about a head-scratcher.
Sporting the esteemed Leica brand as part of its camera hardware, the P9's dual-camera setup worked really well. It was just too bad that the phone itself was expensive, and its display resolution wasn't very sharp.