Panasonic shows no slowdown in camcorder offerings (pictures)

Panasonic announced not one but two prosumer 4K models at CES -- four models if you count the variations with internal memory that will be available in selected regions.
The WX970 includes all the latest technologies, including UHD 4K video, Panasonic's HDR Movie capability and the Twin Camera for picture-in-picture recording that debuted last year in the W850.
The WX970 ships with a bundled accessory adapter.
The big missing feature in the higher-end models is an electronic viewfinder.
In addition to the usual HDMI, headphone and mic ports plus power, Wi-Fi and record-mode buttons, Panasonic has an automatic video leveling option.
Panasonic has rolled the rotating picture-in-picture camera further down the product line. On the 4K models, the second camera records HD.
Panasonic offers several models with manual controls, starting at the $600 price point with the V750 and V770, and all the models except the cheap V160 now incorporate five-axis Hybrid OIS.
Like Sony, Panasonic continues to incorporate 5.1-channel microphones in its camcorders. Panasonic also puts the NFC receiver on the top of the recorder where most manufacturers typically put the accessory shoe.
AT $450(directly converted, £294 or AU$557) with a 50x optical zoom and the wireless Twin Camera, I
think the W570 is probably the model that should have the most
mainstream appeal.