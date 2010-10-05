Pacific Pinball Expo (photos)

The Pacific Pinball Expo offers something from just about every era of pinball history.
One of the most interesting things about the expo is the glimpse it gives of the changes that took place in art and design as machines moved from wood and mechanics to solid state digital.
As visitors walk through the expo, the simple dings and bells of the wooden-railed machines of the 1930s gives way to the walls of sound spewing from later machines.
In a crowded row featuring some of the most recent pinball games, Stern's just-released Iron Man game is lined up alongside fan favorites CSI, Golden Eye 007, Medieval Madness, Family Guy, Flintstones, Apollo 13, and Lord of the Rings.
Fans lined up two or three deep to play some of these more recent popular titles.
CNET Reviews staff /
Photo by James Martin/CNET