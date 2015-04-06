Ozzie the goose gets a 3D-printed leg (pictures)

Ozzie the goose and his human friend Sue Burger went to the BunnyCorp office in South Africa to have the feathered fellow's stump measured and photographed. BunnyCorp, a South African digital design firm, volunteered to design a new leg and foot for the disabled waterfowl.
BunnyCorp, a South African digital design firm, has experience working with human prostheses and used that knowledge to help create the goose leg and foot design. This test prosthesis is a starting point and changes may be made once Ozzie the goose wears the beta model for a while.
