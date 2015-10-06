CNET también está disponible en español.

This is the Ozon gesture ring from 16Lab. Just a concept, this is the second iteration of the hardware being shown off in Japan.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/CNET

The ring is made of Titanium and is very light, despite the battery pack and other circuitry inside.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/CNET

The device connects via Bluetooth to virtually anything, and pairs simply and easily via NFC.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/CNET

This is the new ring compared to last year's, thicker mode.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/CNET

The company says future iterations will be smaller still.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/CNET
Ozon gesture ring from 16Lab could rule all your devices (pictures)

Published:
