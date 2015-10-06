Ozon gesture ring from 16Lab could rule all your devices (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
This is the Ozon gesture ring from 16Lab. Just a concept, this is the second iteration of the hardware being shown off in Japan.
The ring is made of Titanium and is very light, despite the battery pack and other circuitry inside.
The device connects via Bluetooth to virtually anything, and pairs simply and easily via NFC.
This is the new ring compared to last year's, thicker mode.
The company says future iterations will be smaller still.