On the road with the Canon EOS 600D

Last week we were lucky enough to have the chance to test out a bunch of different cameras from the 2011 Canon range, including the Editors' Choice-winning EOS 600D, 1100D and IXUS 220 HS.
The location? None other than spectacular Byron Bay on the north coast of NSW. Click through for images plus our thoughts on the cameras.
Alexandra Savvides travelled to Byron Bay as a guest of Canon Australia.
Most photographers know that the best time of day to be out and about is around sunrise and sunset each day. While the thought of being tucked up in bed can be a lot more appealing than making images when it's cold outside, the sacrifice is well worth it when you can get shots like this. Taken on the 600D, image straight from camera.
Back on terra firma we head to one of Byron's most spectacular beaches, Watego. This shot was made by applying two creative filters on top of each other — first the toy camera effect, then the miniature effect with the focus set on the surfers. The blurred background, rather than being a product of a wide aperture, is created in-camera.
Another example of the miniature effect, this time applied on a shot that was taken with a wide aperture to start with. The miniature effect can be applied either horizontally or vertically on your photos. It also emphasises and saturates colours from the original photo.