CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7

The retail version of the Nokia N97 is in the CNET UK hizzouse, motherfuhrers. As you know quite well, we've had one in before. But this time, it looks exactly like it'll look when you buy it.

Over the next few pages are photos taken today of us unboxing the phone, while our girl Flora 'MoFlo' Graham types the last few words of her expert review. But you should be sure to check out her extensive preview for the fullest of modern lowdowns on what it is and what it does.

Also, be sure to read up on Nate's Nokia Ovi store feature, which answers quite a few questions about how you will -- and won't -- be able to extend the N97's features.

And of course, most importantly, Flora's hands-on video can be watched below. That'll do for now, right? We'll have our full review faster than you can say resistivetouchscreensarerubbish.

It'll launch on 19 June. Full details here.

Update: The full Nokia N97 review is now live.

Caption by /
The N97's screen performing in the sunlight.
Caption by /
The gubbins in the box.
Caption by /
The 5-megapixel camera, lens cap 'n' all.
Caption by /
The N97, from this angle.
Caption by /
And now from this angle. Man, heaven must be missing a number of angles today.
Caption by /
The backside.
Caption by /
1 of 7
|

Nokia N97 unboxed: The complete guide

Updated:
Up Next
USB Type-C is taking over -- here a...
41

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by