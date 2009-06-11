Nokia N97 unboxed: The complete guide

The retail version of the Nokia N97 is in the CNET UK hizzouse, motherfuhrers. As you know quite well, we've had one in before. But this time, it looks exactly like it'll look when you buy it.
Over the next few pages are photos taken today of us unboxing the phone, while our girl Flora 'MoFlo' Graham types the last few words of her expert review.
But you should be sure to check out her extensive preview for the fullest of modern lowdowns on what it is and what it does.
Also, be sure to read up on Nate's Nokia Ovi store feature, which answers quite a few questions about how you will -- and won't -- be able to extend the N97's features.
And of course, most importantly, Flora's hands-on video can be watched below. That'll do for now, right? We'll have our full review faster than you can say resistivetouchscreensarerubbish.