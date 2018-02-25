The Nokia 8110 banana phone makes a triumphant return

The Nokia 8110, known affectionately as the banana phone, was the height of cool in the 90s. This was largely thanks to its appearance in the slick action flick "The Matrix" and the fun slidey thing you could do with the keypad cover.
More than 20 years later, the 8110 is finally making a return.
First, it's banana yellow. Straightaway that's a huge improvement over the original version (although a black option is still available). Then you've got an app store, 4G connectivity, a camera and 20 days of standby battery life.
The phone will be available in May and will cost around 79 euros (approximately £79, $97, AU$125).