New Star Wars movie theater goes to the dark side (pictures)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a chain of US movie theaters, opened a new one in Omaha, Nebraska, last month that might be its coolest endeavor yet -- a Star Wars-themed theater.
You can just hear Darth Vader's "Imperial March" playing as you walk into this lobby of the Star Wars theater. You might even feel like the Sith Lord as you take in all of the effects from the Empire-esque lighting panels to the 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) Death Star hanging from the ceiling and the full-sized Emperor throne that powers it.
Viewing the theater from the outside, you might not suspect to see such a geeky interior. The Empire is deceptive, of course, and the modern-looking exterior just invites you in to get tempted by the dark side of the Force.
Once inside the theater, you'll find the Death Star is quite operational, firing a green superlaser that could destroy anything in its path. Fortunately for you, the laser isn't quite operational -- it only lights up.
You don't want to cross Darth Vader or the Emperor. Once you walk into the Star Wars-themed Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, you should proceed with haste to the Empire-themed ticket booth to purchase your ticket.
The ticket counter has the same stylings found on the Death Star and other Empire starships, from the tubular lighting panels to the octagonal display units behind the register.
After you've purchased your tickets and start walking toward the actual viewing rooms, you might look back to take one last look at just how imposing the Imperial lobby actually is. The theater will show more than just Star Wars movies.
After geeking out on all things Star Wars in the lobby, you might want to take a break from the Empire. If so, head to the Liquid Sunshine Taproom to grab a bite to eat and a brew or two before you finally make your way to the viewing room to catch your movie. Now, if only the restaurant played the "Mad About Me" song by Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes that was playing in the Mos Eisley cantina toward the beginning of "Star Wars: A New Hope."