The Latest New Products Must-See

All the phones and gadgets at MWC so far

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Samsung DeX Pad

LG V30S with ThinQ

Nokia 8110 4G

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 6 and 7 Plus

Nokia 1

Huawei Matebook X Pro

Huawei MediaPad M5 and M5 Pro

ZTE Blade V9 and V9 Vita

ZTE Tempo Go

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact

Lenovo Yoga 730 and Flex 14

Vivo Apex phone concept

Watch: 7 buzzworthy phones announced at MWC 2018

Land Rover Explore

SikurPhone

Alcatel phones

Asus ZenFone 5

At Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, tech companies launch a slew of new phones, laptops and wearables. Here's the lowdown on all the top gadgets announced so far.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch S9 Plus feature bold new cameras, a state-of-the-art processor, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to last year's model.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The DeX Pad turns Samsung's new S9 into a touchpad driving a PC-style experience you can use with a plug-in monitor. The DeX Pad is only for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus for now, but it may eventually get an update that'll let it work with the S8.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The V30S ThinQ is a variant of last year's flagship V30 with slightly better specs. But the marquee change is a focus on artificial intelligence and the addition of some AI touches (hence the ThinQ name, which made its debut with smart appliances and TVs at CES 2018).

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon / CNET
Read More

The 8110 4G gives a new, updated version of Nokia's classic 20-year-old phone. First launched in 1996, the original Nokia 8110 popularized the "slider" phone -- and of course, in 1999, it appeared in the iconic Keanu Reeves sci-fi action movie "The Matrix." This new model is the second revival of a classic Nokia phone, following last year's upgraded Nokia 3310.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Nokia's new Sirocco flagship phone may share the same numeral as its predecessor, but it's a more visually exciting creature. The 5.5-inch display stretches to all sides of the phone, curving gently at the edges to meet a stainless steel frame. Sure, it makes it look a bit like a Galaxy S8, but that's no bad thing. The Sirocco looks and feels like the premium device the Nokia 8 should have been all along.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Nokia has a pair of midrange Android phones that combine neat metal designs with low prices. The Nokia 6 is the cheapest of the two, and is very much just a bumped-up version of the Nokia 6 that the company released last year. The design is much the same, although the metal body now comes in a few new colors. The Nokia 7 Plus (pictured here) stretches its 6-inch screen to reach right to the edge of the phone and has an awesome-looking two-tone metal body.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Nokia 1 is an affordable, easy-to-use phone, primarily for making calls, but still able to go online, take a photo and listen to tunes. It has a 4.5-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera and runs the light Android Go version of Android.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Matebook X Pro is bigger than the Matebook X, thanks to the extra selection of ports it offers. It also has a slick new touchscreen with antifingerprint coating. A new privacy feature that makes for a cool party trick is the laptop's recessed camera. Hidden in plain sight as a spring-loaded button between the F7 and F8 keys, it's a clever workaround that means you won't need to use tape to cover your webcam due to privacy concerns.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Huawei's two new tablets are built for video, whether you stream it or download it. The MediaPad M5 and M5 Pro both have curved glass displays, a 2,560x1,600-pixel screen resolution, IPS panels, U-shaped antennas and SIM slots. The 10.8-inch M5 Pro, however, has four speakers and comes with a stylus, while the 8.4-inch M5 has only two speakers and doesn't include the stylus or a pogo pin connection for an optional keyboard.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The newest Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita may not blow you away. But the overall feel comes closer to what premium phones offer in size-to-screen ratio. The 5.7-inch Blade V9 edges out the 5.45-inch V9 Vita in specs and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, Android Oreo 8.1, 32 or 64GB of storage and a dual rear 16-megapixel camera.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
Read More

The Tempo Go runs Google's new Android Go operating system, a lightweight version of Android designed for lower-end devices with less than 1GB of RAM. This flavor of Android promises a world of efficient, decent-performing budget phones with timely security and app updates. It will be one of the first US Android Go phones, and the first to have Qualcomm's new quad-core MSM8909 processor.

Caption by / Photo by ZTE
Read More

Sony's latest phones, the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, come with some serious camera features. They can shoot HDR photos with 4K resolution and record super slow motion video at 1080p resolution. The duo is pretty similar on paper, but the XZ2 Compact is smaller with a 5-inch display, versus the XZ2's 5.7-inch display.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Is bendy laptops your thing? Lenovo just announced its latest Yoga 730 and Flex 14 laptops, which can swivel all the way on its axis for a laptop to tablet experience. The Flex 14 is thinner than its predecessor while the Yoga 730 comes updated with Amazon Alexa on board.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

This is what the phone of the future could look like. The Vivo Apex concept phone packs three wild new features including a selfie camera that pops out of the phone, an in-screen fingerprint reader that can scan two fingers at a time and a vibrating screen that creates a fuller sound.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Galaxy S9 is not the only new player hurtling out of Barcelona. There's an iPhone X clone from Asus, a classic Nokia that makes a comeback and a futuristic Vivo concept phone.

Caption by /

The Land Rover Explore is an Android-based phone built by Bullitt with rugged elements from the Land Rover brand. It can take on the worst with features like a IP68 waterproof rating, a 4,000mAh expandable battery and even an SOS torch light.

Caption by / Photo by Katie Collins/CNET
Read More

Are you big on bitcoin? The SikurPhone is an Android device that comes with its own cryptocurrency wallet and is built to be extra secure. It uses its own encrypted messaging platform and internet browser to ensure that no one is spying on you.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Alcatel released seven budget friendly phones at MWC. These phones range from the super affordable Alcatel 1X and 1C, which cost less than €100 (that converts to $125, £90 or AU$155) to the Alcatel 5, which has some premium features, but still costs less than €300 (about $370, £265 or AU$470).

Caption by / Photo by CNET en Español
Read More

No, that's not the iPhone X you're looking at, it's the new Asus ZenFone 5. Not only does the phone have that premium thin bezel look, it also comes with the latest camera tech like a wide-angle lens and AI enhancements. Also look out for the Asus ZenFone 5Z, which comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor, and the 6-inch ZenFone 5 Lite.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More
MWC 2018: All the phones and gadgets announced so far

