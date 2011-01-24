Motorola Atrix hands-on photos

The Motorola Atrix is a dual-core powerhouse of a smart phone that hopes to be all gadgets to all people, thanks to a range of docks that turn it into an alarm clock, a media centre and a netbook.
It's about time we could use our pricey, powerful phones to perk up our out-of-date TVs and laptops. But it's a bit of a mind messer, since the Atrix offers three different operating systems based on how you're using it -- Android for the phone, a media centre for the TV, and a Firefox browser for the netbook.
But even if you don't fancy all the Atrix's accessories, you might still fall for the phone itself. With a dual-core 1GHz processor and a high-resolution screen, not to mention an innovative fingerprint reader to unlock the phone, the Atrix has plenty to recommend it.
We've got a smorgasbord of hands-on photos with the Atrix and all its pretty outfits, so click the gallery above to watch the montage, then read our in-depth preview here and watch our explanatory hands-on video here.
A simple charging and syncing dock could replace your bedside clock, and you can set it up with different shortcuts and preferences for multiple docks -- the idea being that you might want easy access to different features depending on whether the phone is docked in your kitchen or on your desk, for example.