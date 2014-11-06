Office apps now optimized for iPhone (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Office apps for iPhone

Easy access tools

Presenting your data

PowerPoint templates

Custom slides

Create a chart

Dropbox support

A new update to Microsoft's Office apps -- Word, Excel and PowerPoint -- brings your iPhone up to speed with the iPad versions. Menus and other features have been optimized for the smaller screen to make them a natural fit.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Microsoft created new iPhone menus with the smaller screen in mind. A dropdown menu lets you quickly select from Home, Insert, Layout, Review and View.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
In Excel you can select a data range with your finger, then pick from several tools to present it.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
PowerPoint comes with tons of templates to help you get your message across to your audience.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
You can pick new slides that fit your template in PowerPoint, and then make fine adjustments to colors and other features.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
With Excel you can touch and swipe to select a range of cells, then quickly pick from a number of charts and graphs to present your data.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
With the latest versions of the Office apps for iOS, you'll be able to enter your Dropbox account for more storage space.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
