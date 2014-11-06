Office apps now optimized for iPhone (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
A new update to Microsoft's Office apps -- Word, Excel and PowerPoint -- brings your iPhone up to speed with the iPad versions. Menus and other features have been optimized for the smaller screen to make them a natural fit.
Microsoft created new iPhone menus with the smaller screen in mind. A dropdown menu lets you quickly select from Home, Insert, Layout, Review and View.
In Excel you can select a data range with your finger, then pick from several tools to present it.
PowerPoint comes with tons of templates to help you get your message across to your audience.
You can pick new slides that fit your template in PowerPoint, and then make fine adjustments to colors and other features.
With Excel you can touch and swipe to select a range of cells, then quickly pick from a number of charts and graphs to present your data.
With the latest versions of the Office apps for iOS, you'll be able to enter your Dropbox account for more storage space.