The V30S ThinQ has the same design as the V30, but it comes in a new "Platinum Gray" color. Internal memory also gets a bump.
The V30S has a 6-inch QuadHD+ OLED display.
With a 16-megapixel standard shooter and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, the dual lens camera has the same resolution as on the V30.
Yet, there is one change from the V30. The new bright mode to brighten images in low light settings.
The QLens feature will attempt to recognize whatever you're shooting with the camera and find information about it.
For instance, when you're out shopping, it will search Amazon so you can compare prices, see reviews or check comparable products.
When we pointed the camera at the coffee maker in our hotel lounge, we didn't find the actual machine in Amazon, but we did find coffee bags.
QLens also can scan QR codes.
And it can bring up results from Pinterest.
The AI Cam will recognize objects and adjust settings to match.
It was able to recongnize CNET's Roger Cheng as a person.
The V30S can go for a short swim.
Like most other phones these days, it has a trim profile.
The default standby screen shows the time and date (though it wasn't set correctly in this case).