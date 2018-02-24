CNET también está disponible en español.

The V30S ThinQ has the same design as the V30, but it comes in a new "Platinum Gray" color. Internal memory also gets a bump.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
The V30S has a 6-inch QuadHD+ OLED display.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
With a 16-megapixel standard shooter and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, the dual lens camera has the same resolution as on the V30. 

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
Yet, there is one change from the V30. The new bright mode to brighten images in low light settings.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
The QLens feature will attempt to recognize whatever you're shooting with the camera and find information about it.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
For instance, when you're out shopping, it will search Amazon so you can compare prices, see reviews or check comparable products.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
When we pointed the camera at the coffee maker in our hotel lounge, we didn't find the actual machine in Amazon, but we did find coffee bags.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
QLens also can scan QR codes.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
And it can bring up results from Pinterest.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
The AI Cam will recognize objects and adjust settings to match.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
It was able to recongnize CNET's Roger Cheng as a person. 

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
The V30S can go for a short swim.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
Like most other phones these days, it has a trim profile.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
The default standby screen shows the time and date (though it wasn't set correctly in this case).

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
