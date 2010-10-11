LG Quantum, Optimus 7 hands-on (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

LG Quantum for AT&T

Slide-out QWERTY keyboard

Easy to use

Shortcut keys

Side profile

Camera

LG Optimus 7

Features

Right side

Top side

Camera

The LG Quantum is designed more for business users and features a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. It will be available from AT&T in time for the holidays with a price tag of $199.99 with a two-year contract.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
As we mentioned, the Quantum features a full QWERTY keyboard to help e-mail fanatics crank out messages with ease. Interestingly, the home screen doesn't switch to landscape mode when the keyboard is open, or at least it didn't on the demo units.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
Overall, we found the Quantum's keyboard fairly comfortable to type on. The buttons are a good size with decent spacing between them. You also get a dedicated key for emoticons.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
As with all Windows Phone 7 devices, the LG Quantum features three shortcut keys below the display: back, start, and search. The Quantum features two touch-sensitive keys and one physical button.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
Despite having a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the Quantum was relatively thin. The right side features a volume rocker and a camera button.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
Like many of the other phones, the smartphone is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera with 720p video capture.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
The LG Optimus is an international phone that will be available from Orange starting November 8.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
As an Orange phone, the Optimus 7 will offer a number of the carrier's services, as well as DLNA support (called Play To) so you can wirelessly stream data from your phone to a DLNA-compliant device. The LG Quantum will also have this feature.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
The right side of the device has a Micro-USB port and a camera key.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
Meanwhile, the top of the phone has a small power button and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
Like the Quantum, the Optimus 7 also has a 5-megapixel camera with flash.
Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
LG Quantum, Optimus 7 hands-on (photos)

Updated:
