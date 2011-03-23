CNET también está disponible en español.

The LG Optimus C is headed to Cricket

Slim

3.2-megapixel

Android 2.2

As you might expect, the C in LG Optimus C stands for Cricket Wireless. The Optimus handset is about the same as all the other entry-level Optimus phones we've looked at. In fact, it has the same hardware as the LG Optimus M.

Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The Optimus C is quite slim at 0.63 inch thick, and it has a silver casing.

Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The LG Optimus C has a 3.2-megapixel camera on the back.

Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The LG Optimus C ships with Android 2.2 Froyo. Other features include Wi-Fi, GPS, EV-DO Rev. A, and stereo Bluetooth.

Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
LG Optimus C hands-on (photos)

