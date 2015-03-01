Lenovo's Ideapad Miix 300 is a wallet-friendly Windows tablet (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Lenovo Ideapad Miix 300 is a new 8-inch Windows tablet coming this summer, with a very sunny price.
The Miix 300 costs just $149 in the US, which converts to around £100 or AU$190.
Cheap it may be, but the glossy plastic back has a sleek brushed effect.
As a Windows 8 tablet, the Miix 300 runs the same apps as your PC.
Here's the speaker on the back.
The camera is a 5-megapixel job.
If you don't like live tiles you can switch to a more traditional view of Windows.
The Miix 300 is powered by an Intel Atom chip.
International prices haven't been announced, but Lenovo aims to keep the price equally affordable.
Here's the 8-inch tablet on a very shiny table.
The headphone jack and Micro-USB slot are on the top.
Here's the slot for the microSD card. It isn't covered by a flap, which doesn't look great.
Windows 8.1 for just $149? Bargainous.