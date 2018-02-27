CNET también está disponible en español.

You can stock the Land Rover Explore's homescreen with multiple clocks. Because time zones are hard.

The Explore Hub gives you access to a number of apps for exploring your city block or the mountain outside.

If you're going skiing, for instance, you can access a ton of details about the snow conditions. 

The Explore has a 16-megapixel main camera and a second 8-megapixel shooter around front. 

The SOS torch on the back is super-bright.

The Explore fits a number accessories that snap onto its back. They take the form of packs, including one with a carabiner. 

Another boosts the battery to give it longer life.

Another accessory pack combines an extra battery with a patch antenna to give views of the local topography in augmented reality.

The Explore isn't shy about showing its Land Rover branding.

The grooves on the back of the Explore are said to mirror those on the roof of a Land Rover car.

The Explore has a USB-C port.

The volume controls are on the side.

