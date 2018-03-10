KitchenAid adds more color options for mixers, small appliances

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Bird of paradise is KitchenAid's first-ever Color of the Year, which is similar to Pantone's annual campaign. The salmon-like color would look right at home in a Floridian home a la "The Golden Girls."
Blue velvet is a new addition to KitchenAid's color lineup. It's a matte, light blue shade.
This new pink color is also matte.
This matte emerald will also be available this year.
This dark shade of merlot is another new color for KitchenAid.
A handful of small appliances, including this blender, will also be available in KitchenAid's new shades later this year.
KitchenAid will also have new small appliances this year, including this food processor. It will cost $130-$150 and be available in April.
This food processor, along with the 7-cup version, will have three speeds and LED-lit controls. The 9 Cup Food Processor will cost $180-$200 and will be available in the fall.
This kettle, which will come in stovetop ($100) and electric ($120) versions, will be available in June.
This new attachment for the KitchenAid stand mixer includes a scale so you can measure ingredients by weight. It also sifts ingredients. It will be available for $170 later this year.
This mixer attachment that grinds meat will cost $130 and will go on sale this summer.