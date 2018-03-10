KitchenAid adds more color options for mixers, small appliances

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Bird of paradise

We saw blue velvet

Dried rose

Shaded palm

Crimson red

Other small appliances

7 Cup Food Processor

9 Cup Food Processor

Precision Gooseneck Kettle

Sifter and Scale Attachment

Metal Food Grinder Attachment

  • kitchenaid-ihhs-2
    1
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-3
    2
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-4
    3
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-6
    4
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-5
    5
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-1
    6
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-11
    7
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-10
    8
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-12
    9
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-7
    10
    of 11
  • kitchenaid-ihhs-8
    11
    of 11

Bird of paradise is KitchenAid's first-ever Color of the Year, which is similar to Pantone's annual campaign. The salmon-like color would look right at home in a Floridian home a la "The Golden Girls."

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Blue velvet is a new addition to KitchenAid's color lineup. It's a matte, light blue shade.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This new pink color is also matte.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This matte emerald will also be available this year.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This dark shade of merlot is another new color for KitchenAid.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

A handful of small appliances, including this blender, will also be available in KitchenAid's new shades later this year.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

KitchenAid will also have new small appliances this year, including this food processor. It will cost $130-$150 and be available in April.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This food processor, along with the 7-cup version, will have three speeds and LED-lit controls. The 9 Cup Food Processor will cost $180-$200 and will be available in the fall.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This kettle, which will come in stovetop ($100) and electric ($120) versions, will be available in June.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This new attachment for the KitchenAid stand mixer includes a scale so you can measure ingredients by weight. It also sifts ingredients. It will be available for $170 later this year.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

This mixer attachment that grinds meat will cost $130 and will go on sale this summer.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More
1 of 11
|

KitchenAid adds more color options for mixers, small appliances

Published:
Up Next
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic...
10

Latest Stories

Once you see this twisted phone ad, you may never be the same again

Once you see this twisted phone ad, you may never be the same again

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Chinese WeChat app banned by Australia's Defence Department

Chinese WeChat app banned by Australia's Defence Department

by
HAL-exa. Here's a replica of HAL 9000 with Alexa inside

HAL-exa. Here's a replica of HAL 9000 with Alexa inside

by
Elon Musk wants to preserve humanity in space

Elon Musk wants to preserve humanity in space

by
Kirk or Picard? Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes a prime choice

Kirk or Picard? Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes a prime choice

by