In focus: photography exhibitions in Australia

Get inspired to take some amazing photos by visiting some of the best photography exhibitions around Australia.
May is an absolute bumper month of photography exhibitions, with Sydney being taken over by both the Head On Photo Festival and the Moran Prize. We've selected a few choice picks from Head On, below, for your viewing pleasure. There are over 80 venues open to the public this year, so make sure to check out as many as you can, and head along to the two-day seminar.
From the comfort of your own home, take a browse through our Exposure series for the best photographs that Australian amateur photographers have to offer, and through Exposure Pro — the professional version.
If you have an exhibition you would like featured here in a future edition, please contact us.
(Home straight image © 2000 Gilbert Garcin. Used with permission of Gilbert Garcin. All rights reserved.)
Australian Centre for Photography, Sydney
Gilbert Garcin spent most of his life running a lamp factory until his retirement in his mid-60s. At 65 he picked up a camera and began to play around with surrealist collages featuring himself and often his wife in starring roles.
Runs until 11 June 2011.