Imeem Mobile for iPhone

The Imeem Mobile iPhone app works in a manner similar to other streaming audio apps we've seen from Pandora, Last.fm, and Slacker, providing an attractive playback screen complete with track controls, favorite/dislike buttons, and a few advanced options.
One aspect of Imeem's app that distinguishes it from competitors is its ability to call up and stream music you've uploaded to Imeem's Web site from your personal collection. Unlike Imeem's radio streams, music played from your personal collection includes an icon in the top right corner that reveals an album track listing, allowing you to play songs in any order you wish. Songs streamed from your personal collection are not subject to the limitations placed on Internet radio content, such as limited song skips, or the inability to play songs from the same artist back-to-back.
The Imeem Mobile main screen acts as an abbreviated version of the imeem.com Web site home screen, offering quick access to spotlight artists, personalized recommendations, top artists, and a rotating crop of featured content.
Buttons across the bottom of the Imeem app allow you to switch between "Featured" music (more of an Internet radio experience), "MyMusic" (songs uploaded from your personal collection), "Favorite" music, and "Search." The view pictured here shows files from your personal collection, which can be sorted by artist or song.
A Mac/PC-compatible music upload application can be downloaded for free from imeem.com, allowing users to store their music collection on Imeem and stream it to the Imeem Mobile app or any computer with a Web browser.