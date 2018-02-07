CNET también está disponible en español.

HP Spectre x360 (2017)

One of the best laptop keyboards

Bundled stylus

Traditional silver

Tablet mode

Close up of the right side

HP Tilt Pen

Big comfy touchpad

Bundled pleather sleeve

Irritating sticker

Tent mode

Skinny

Left side

Hot air and sound

Right side

Hinge

Presentation mode

Hinge redux

Lap friendly

Pleather case

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre X360 13 (late 2017)

HP Spectre x360 (2017)

It's perfectly laid out for touch typing, with comfortable travel.

HP's Active Pen and its sibling, the Tilt Pen, are just OK.

It also comes in Pale Rose Gold and Dark Ash Silver (copper and brown, my favorite).

For working on your big, comfy couch.

It has a holder for the stylus.

HP's styluses all have an identification sticker on them that irritates my hand, but is impossible to remove without a lot of work and leaves behind sticky adhesive.

The touchscreen is bright and responsive.

A USB 3.1 Type-A connector, headphone jack, power switch and microSD slot occupy the left side.

Both come out of the bottom grill.

The volume control, fingerprint sensor and two Thunderbolt-capable USB-C connectors occupy the right side.

