Hasbro's Hero Vision turns you into Iron Man using AR

Hasbro's Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience lets you suit up like Iron Man both in real life and using augmented reality.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
You place a phone inside the Iron Man mask, which has a camera that reads AR markers on the wearable gauntlet in the play area.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
The set includes the Iron Man mask, AR goggles that go inside the mask, the gauntlet, three AR markers and an Infinity Stone token.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
An iPhone or Android phone goes inside these goggles first. Hasbro advises that phones the size of the iPhone 6 Plus or larger might not fit.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
The goggles then are inserted inside the Iron Man mask.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
The three AR markers can be placed anywhere in the play area. When the phone's camera sees them, Thanos and his armies will appear.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
Thanos, who will be starring in "Avengers: Infinity War" as the big bad villain, appears inside the game above an AR marker.

Photo by Hasbro
You will battle Thanos' army, and while playing your arm will look like it's wearing the full Iron Man suit.

Photo by Hasbro
The game creates that Iron Man suit effect when it sees your hand is wearing this gauntlet, which has little AR markers of its own.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
To shoot your enemies, you push out your hand with the palm facing out.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
To defend, place your arm with the palm facing the camera.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
When defending, your phone's camera will scan this marker and show you Iron Man's hand on the screen.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
Hero Vision will sell for $50 (roughly converting to £35, AU$65) and will be available this spring. Click through for more photos of us playing with the set.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
Shooting a drone.

Photo by Bridget Carey/CNET
Aiming at an enemy higher up.

Photo by Bridget Carey/CNET
Hasbro's Hero Vision turns you into Iron Man using AR

