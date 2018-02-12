Hasbro's Hero Vision turns you into Iron Man using AR

CNET también está disponible en español.
Hasbro's Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience lets you suit up like Iron Man both in real life and using augmented reality.
You place a phone inside the Iron Man mask, which has a camera that reads AR markers on the wearable gauntlet in the play area.
The set includes the Iron Man mask, AR goggles that go inside the mask, the gauntlet, three AR markers and an Infinity Stone token.
An iPhone or Android phone goes inside these goggles first. Hasbro advises that phones the size of the iPhone 6 Plus or larger might not fit.
The goggles then are inserted inside the Iron Man mask.
The three AR markers can be placed anywhere in the play area. When the phone's camera sees them, Thanos and his armies will appear.
Thanos, who will be starring in "Avengers: Infinity War" as the big bad villain, appears inside the game above an AR marker.
You will battle Thanos' army, and while playing your arm will look like it's wearing the full Iron Man suit.
The game creates that Iron Man suit effect when it sees your hand is wearing this gauntlet, which has little AR markers of its own.
To shoot your enemies, you push out your hand with the palm facing out.
To defend, place your arm with the palm facing the camera.
When defending, your phone's camera will scan this marker and show you Iron Man's hand on the screen.
Hero Vision will sell for $50 (roughly converting to £35, AU$65) and will be available this spring. Click through for more photos of us playing with the set.
Shooting a drone.
Aiming at an enemy higher up.