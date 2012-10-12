Google+ looks fantastic on iOS (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Home screen is your primary feed with posts and photos from all the people you follow.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
In your profile you can view all your posts and photos, but you still can't edit your profile details from within the app.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Google+ gathers your photos as you take them on your iPhone to get them ready for upload. It's your choice whether you upload them, but it's definitely convenient to have them all there.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
In the Events section you can create a new event on the spot. Set the date, enter the location, and start inviting friends to your event.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
In the top-middle of the interface, you can touch a button to sort posts by one of your circles or simply view them all.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
