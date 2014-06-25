Google I/O 2014: Android wearables coming to your wrist (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Cross devices

Moto 360

Moto 360

Get me a pizza, stat!

Five or so lines

LG G

Big

LG G runs Android Wear

"OK, Google"

Getting a Lyft

Search, of course

Delayed response

Travel notifications

Commuting friend

Samsung Gear

Because of the cross-device integration, the watches can do many of the same things as other mobile apps, as well as hand off to other devices. A lot of the notifications offered are similar to Google's Cards.

Google unveils Android Wear, its modified OS for wearables

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

The Moto 360, scheduled to ship this summer, seemed to be one of the more attractive watches shown off by Google.

Caption by / Photo by Motorola
Read More

Google's application programming interface allows for both round or square watches; Motorola is thus far the only one offering a round one. Also, skeumorphism for the win!

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

The food-ordering app was a big hit.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

You can't fit a lot of information on one of these watch faces, as you'd expect.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

LG's watch seems closest to shipping, though it's not the most attractive or (in my opinion) really suited for women's wrists.

Caption by / Photo by LG
Read More

The LG G seems awfully large.

Caption by /
Read More

This interface will have notifications and status reports similar to Android phones.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

The LG G also offers a blend of the analog and the digital; a notification about your flight on the bottom, and voice commands.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

An app can interface with Lyft.

Caption by /
Read More

Unsurprisingly, you'll be able to look stuff up via Google search.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

If you're in the middle of something important, you can send yourself a reminder (to appear on another system) to check on your email later.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

This is one of the applications I think makes sense for a watch, if you can set it to pop up automatically with no input. That way, you can see your plane status while your hands are busy schlepping luggage.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

Your watch can tell you whether or not you need to rush.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

Though we didn't get to see Samsung Gear -- Google only announced the partnership -- as with the other watches there will be vibration notifications, music app controls, voice reminders, and customized phone-call dismissing.

Google announces Samsung Gear Live smartwatch with Android Wear

Caption by / Photo by Samsung
Read More
|

Google I/O 2014: Android wearables coming to your wrist (pictures)

Published:
