While we wait for Samsung to officially announce the Galaxy S9 at its Unpacked event on Feb. 25, we're fielding an influx of rumored leaks and fan-made renders, like this one of the S9 and larger S9 Plus dug up by frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass.
Samsung is rumored to launch a new DeX dock for the Galaxy S9, which might look like this. But the most interesting part of the render is the presence of a headphone jack. Samsung has been a stalwart supporter while other flagships like the iPhone X or Google Pixel 2 are leaving the jack behind.