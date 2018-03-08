CNET también está disponible en español.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus introduce a new kind of mobile camera, one that automatically switches apertures when you take it into low light situations.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus adds a second camera lens to the back, which makes depth-of-field portrait photos happen.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

We took scores of photos with the Galaxy S9 phones' 12-megapixel camera in a variety of lighting scenarios, from stunning vistas to dimly-lit restaurants, to nighttime scenes.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Unless otherwise noted, the pictures were snapped in automatic mode, though there are tons of filters and a Pro mode for overriding settings like ISO and white balance.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Outdoor pictures are especially pretty taken with natural light, and contrast is high.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Here's a sweeping view of Barcelona's Arc de Triomf.

Caption by /
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Galaxy S9's selfie mode has a "skin tone" slider that replaces "beauty mode" to smooth over blemishes.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

More gorgeous mountain scenery.

Caption by /
Read Full Review
See Prices

A surfer braves the waves.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

This is what Barcelona's famous Park Guell looks like on an overcast day.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Tricky lighting can be a mobile camera's arch rival.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Compared to the real life scene, colors are overly saturated, contrast is poor, and the photo loses a lot of texture and detail.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Portrait mode taken with the Galaxy S9 Plus' second camera can make for some dramatic shots.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

But if you're not careful, and you set blur to maximum levels, you may wind up focusing on the wrong thing. Luckily, you can adjust the intensity after the fact, which is helpful.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

This shot is taken looking in to the Boqueria, Barcelona's famous food hall.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Colors popped in this half indoor/half outdoor light.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

When the camera detects a brightness level of 100 lux, it automatically drops into its low light setting with an F1.5 aperture, which increases brightness and reduces noise.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Details are generally crisp with the Galaxy S9's cameras.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

However, the lower aperture, combined with slower shutter speeds, blurs movement.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Hypnotic avocados make for a great wallpaper.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Most smartphone cameras would struggle with this lighting on an overcast day. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Inside a metro, we're a little yellowed, but the Galaxy S9 captured the scene on a moving train.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

I call it: lunch.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Portrait mode isn't just good for people. I also used it to highlight biscotti, and their price tag.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

This photo, taken inside a cafe near a window, stayed in the F2.4 aperture for daylight photos.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Next up, we're going to take the Galaxy S9 into the Sagrada Familia, Barcelona's famed, unfinished Catholic church.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The S9 definitely brightened the facade and concrete figures on this grey day. Photos are nice, but not particularly faithful to the mood. Manual settings would fix that.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Just inside the door, the camera can't take in the vaulted ceiling, but neither could any other.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The church is filled with beautiful stained glass windows. The Galaxy S9 chose the F2.4 daylight setting for this shot...

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

...and the low light F1.5 setting for this one, to capture the light streaming through the windows. P.S. The colors look richer on the Galaxy S9's high-contrast AMOLED display.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Yuck. Overly bright, with scattered lighting. 

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The iPhone X creates a more faithful representation of the color and readability of the neon sign.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

This cocktail, taken with the S9 Plus, is bright and detailed - you can see the bubbles in the froth and the edges of the rose petal garnish. However, it misses the texture of the table.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Google's Pixel 2 created the best shot overall, with excellent contrast and detail in the rose petals and surrounding table, and a bright frothy topping with visible bubbles.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Here it is on the iPhone X, with colors that mirrored the dark bar.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Fully indoors, the Galaxy S9 did great with this colorful room.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

With the low light aperture engaged, the Galaxy S9 overly brightened these ceiling coverings. It's a really nice shot, but not realistic.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

This close up is much truer to life.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

A very low light bar.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Quick movements in low light would be tough to capture anyway, but the Galaxy S9 makes blurring more susceptible. Just look at the server's hands.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Sneaky! This was taken from across the table in a dark restaurant.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Another shot down the table.

Caption by /
Read Full Review
See Prices

A Barcelona street scene at night takes advantage of the low light mode.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Silhouettes on a rain night at Barcelona's Magic Fountain.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Postcard-perfect.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Fast-moving water would be hard for most cameras to capture, and the Galaxy S9 can't do this colorful, massive, constantly-moving fountain justice. You'd need a DSLR, a tripod and lots of patience.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Another try.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Look what happens when I try to take a selfie. The camera overcorrects to brighten my face and overexposes the fountain. Flip back to the previous photo to remind yourself how dark it is.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

More night shots.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

I was hoping for a little more contrast and clarity taking this photos of the lit-up museum behind us. 

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus take excellent photos, with lots of options to choose from. We'll continue our deep dive testing against rival phones.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

For now, read our full Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus reviews.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
|

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Taking the camera out for a spin

Published:
