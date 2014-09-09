The fitness apps tucked inside the Apple Watch (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple stresses fitness tech

Apple's Activity and Workout apps

Track how you move

Work it out

Get credit for standing

Your goal in sight

Move it to burn it

Run it off

A little encouragement

This badge is for you

  • apple99event087.jpg
    1
    of 10
  • apple-watch-activity-app-2.jpg
    2
    of 10
  • apple-watch-activity-app.jpg
    3
    of 10
  • apple-watch-workout-app-2.jpg
    4
    of 10
  • apple-watch-activity-app-3.jpg
    5
    of 10
  • apple-watch-activity-app-4.jpg
    6
    of 10
  • apple-watch-activity-app-5.jpg
    7
    of 10
  • apple-watch-workout-app-2.jpg
    8
    of 10
  • apple-watch-workout-app-3.jpg
    9
    of 10
  • apple-watch-workout-app-4.jpg
    10
    of 10

Apple made a big deal of the ability of its Health app and Apple Watch to track your activity and exercise.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

Apple will include two fitness applications on its Apple Watch: the Activity and Workout apps.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

The Activity app can keep tabs on how much you move, exercise, and even stand.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch will have a Workout app that lets you log runs, bike rides, and walks.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch will give you brownie points for standing, a first for a wearable fitness tracker.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch's Workout app shows how far you need to go at a quick glance.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

Easily see how much you have to move to burn the calories you want to negate.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

The same goes for the burn rate of your runs. Your calorie progress is displayed at a glance.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

The Workout app also pushes you by showing the halfway mark during runs.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

A health and fitness app wouldn't be one without awarding virtual achievement badges. The Apple Watch doesn't disapoint here, either.

Caption by / Photo by Apple, screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
£277.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk
1 of 10
|

The fitness apps tucked inside the Apple Watch (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
Apple's new 12-inch MacBook has For...
10

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by