The fitness apps tucked inside the Apple Watch (pictures)

Apple made a big deal of the ability of its Health app and Apple Watch to track your activity and exercise.
Apple will include two fitness applications on its Apple Watch: the Activity and Workout apps.
The Activity app can keep tabs on how much you move, exercise, and even stand.
The Apple Watch will have a Workout app that lets you log runs, bike rides, and walks.
The Apple Watch will give you brownie points for standing, a first for a wearable fitness tracker.
The Apple Watch's Workout app shows how far you need to go at a quick glance.
Easily see how much you have to move to burn the calories you want to negate.
The same goes for the burn rate of your runs. Your calorie progress is displayed at a glance.
The Workout app also pushes you by showing the halfway mark during runs.
A health and fitness app wouldn't be one without awarding virtual achievement badges. The Apple Watch doesn't disapoint here, either.