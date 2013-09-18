CNET también está disponible en español.

A 10-inch Android tablet

Back cover

Camera

Top edge

Extra storage

Speakers, charing port

Like the , the Slate 10 HD has a 1,280x800-pixel-resolution IPS display. Stretched to that size, the screen doesn't look as sharp as it does on the smaller tablet.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The tablet's textured back cover has a faux-leather look.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
There's a rear camera on the back side of the Slate 10 HD. Inside, the tablet comes with a Marvell SoC processor and 1GB of RAM.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The top of the tablet has the headphone jack and microphone.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
A small cover hides the SIM card and microSD slots. The Slate 10 HD comes with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage and also includes a free 200MB-per-month T-Mobile data plan for two years.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The bottom of the Slate 10 HD houses the Micro-USB charging port and speaker grills. The tablet has Beats Audio sound technology in its speakers and headphone sound output

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
First glimpse of the HP Slate 10 HD (pictures)

Updated:
