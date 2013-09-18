First glimpse of the HP Slate 10 HD (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
Like the , the Slate 10 HD has a 1,280x800-pixel-resolution IPS display. Stretched to that size, the screen doesn't look as sharp as it does on the smaller tablet.
The tablet's textured back cover has a faux-leather look.
A small cover hides the SIM card and microSD slots. The Slate 10 HD comes with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage and also includes a free 200MB-per-month T-Mobile data plan for two years.
The bottom of the Slate 10 HD houses the Micro-USB charging port and speaker grills. The tablet has Beats Audio sound technology in its speakers and headphone sound output