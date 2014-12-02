Ferelden Fromagerie: the many cheeses of Dragon Age Inquisition

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Skeleton, cards, cheese

The Wedge of Destiny

Picnic cheeses

Office snack?

Uncut cheese

Cheese art

Desert cheese

Fade cheese

  • 1
    of 8
  • 2
    of 8
  • 3
    of 8
  • 4
    of 8
  • 5
    of 8
  • 6
    of 8
  • 7
    of 8
  • 8
    of 8

This is the cheese that started the whole thing. Falling down a drop in the town of Crestwood revealed this: a skeleton, a pile of playing cards and a wheel of cheese big enough to crush a Qunari. No other information provided.

Caption by / Photo by Nic Healey/CNET

Also in Crestwood, meet the Wedge of Destiny. This lootable piece of cheese becomes a shield for your sword and board characters -- complete with cheese knife still embedded near the missing wedge.

Caption by / Photo by Briana Woolridge

This one was supplied by a gamer who goes by the handle of randomllama. She says that: "straight after finding this I got jumped by a giant spider as big as a house ... I think the cheese was in cahoots".

Caption by / Photo by randomllama

Well at least this one makes a little more sense -- after a long day of balancing the castle's accounts, who doesn't enjoying unwinding with an enormous chunk of cheese and an orange? (Thanks to Bec Lancaster for this one.)

Caption by / Photo by Bec Lancaster

This one, on the otherhand, just looks unhygienic sitting around in a dank room directly under a naked flame.

Caption by / Photo by Bec Lancaster

Another from randomllama -- this one being important enough to catch the eye of Orlesian marble workers. "In Empress Celene's palace there's a statue holding a piece of Swiss cheese in a bowl in the guest wing."

Caption by / Photo by randomllama

Quite frankly, there's very little we can think of less appetising than cheese that been sitting on a rock in the middle of a desert. Eat at your own risk.

Caption by / Photo by Matthew Wu

Found directly under a fade rift in the middle of the Hinterlands. Somehow this cheese managed to not be trampled by shades, rage demons or undead archers.

Caption by / Photo by Felicia Anne
1 of 8
|

Ferelden Fromagerie: the many cheeses of Dragon Age Inquisition

Published:
Up Next
13 optical illusions that puzzled t...
13

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by