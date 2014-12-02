Ferelden Fromagerie: the many cheeses of Dragon Age Inquisition

This is the cheese that started the whole thing. Falling down a drop in the town of Crestwood revealed this: a skeleton, a pile of playing cards and a wheel of cheese big enough to crush a Qunari. No other information provided.
This one was supplied by a gamer who goes by the handle of randomllama. She says that: "straight after finding this I got jumped by a giant spider as big as a house ... I think the cheese was in cahoots".
Well at least this one makes a little more sense -- after a long day of balancing the castle's accounts, who doesn't enjoying unwinding with an enormous chunk of cheese and an orange? (Thanks to Bec Lancaster for this one.)
Another from randomllama -- this one being important enough to catch the eye of Orlesian marble workers. "In Empress Celene's palace there's a statue holding a piece of Swiss cheese in a bowl in the guest wing."