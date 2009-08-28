Facebook 3.0 for iPhone released: Screenshots

CNET también está disponible en español.

Grid layout for Facebook menu

Upload videos to Facebook from iPhone

Customise menu with Friends

Text and call friends

Birthdays, but not Push Notification

News you choose

Updated profile page layout

Post Notes

View Events and RSVP

Improvements to News Feed

New icon

Apple today approved the long-awaited Facebook app for iPhone update, which is available as a free download through the iTunes Store.

Scroll through our photo gallery below for a list of new features and functionality.

While the default screen is still the News Feed, if you click the grid icon in the top-right corner of the screen you'll be taken to a new menu featuring icons for all the available functions — we're loving the addition of Events! Notifications also appear as an alert at the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

While photo uploads were possible in the previous version, iPhone 3GS owners can now shoot video and upload it directly to Facebook. Photos can now also be added to any album, rather than the default Mobile Uploads.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

You can now add additional pages filled with icons of favourite friends and swipe through screens of these similar to the main iPhone navigation menu.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Within the Friends menu you'll now see phone icons which allow you to call or text friends who list their number on their profile.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Scroll through a list of upcoming friends' birthdays, although Push Notifications for these would be even better — rumoured to be included in the next iteration.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Filter your News Feed to show your networks, photos, videos, links, groups, notes and pages.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Changes to the profile page allow you to "Like" friends' posts and upload photos to their page.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Those who post notes to their Facebook profiles will welcome the ability to post these mini-blogs on-the-go — obviously we're not heavy users of this feature.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Although it's been possible to view events using the mobile iPhone version of Facebook through Safari, you can now also manage your social calendar in the native app.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

Clicking the plus icon next to anything in your newsfeed gives you the ability to comment or "like" a post.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia

The Facebook icon for your home page has undergone a slight modification.

Caption by / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia
Facebook 3.0 for iPhone released: Screenshots

Updated:
