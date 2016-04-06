Eye to eye with the dual-camera Huawei P9 and P9 Plus (pictures)

Say hello to Huawei's latest flagship phone, the P9. This 5.3-inch Android Marshmallow phone comes with all the high-end kit you'd expect from a top-end device, including a slim, metal chassis, a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and an octa-core chip.
It's round the back that this phone gets more interesting...
See that, right at the top? Not one, but two camera lenses. That's not a manufacturing error, it packs two cameras for good reason. Huawei reckons that the two lenses can take in much more light than one alone, which should really help with your low-light shots.
One of the cameras has a sensor that only shoots in black and white. Not only does this allow it to take more natural-looking monochrome photos, by pairing it with the colour sensor, the phone is able to use the contrast detail from the black and white lens, with the colour information of the other in order to produce better-looking shots all round.
I'm particularly excited about the involvement of Leica, an extremely well respected name in the field of photography. While Huawei says Leica has provided no hardware for the camera, it has certified the materials and the production processes used.
If Leica has been happy to put its name on this phone, I'm expecting good things.
It's where you'll find the dedicated monochrome mode -- not to be confused with the black and white filter on the standard camera. I took some test shots in my hands-on time and they did look pretty good when viewed on the phone's screen.
It's running the latest Android Marshmallow software, with Huawei's EMUI interface slapped over the top. The software skin removes the app tray -- a feature I'm not keen on. You'll also find a variety of themes to customise the look.