Eye to eye with the dual-camera Huawei P9 and P9 Plus (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • huawei-p9-launch-london-6.jpg
    1
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-12.jpg
    2
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-18.jpg
    3
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-7.jpg
    4
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-15.jpg
    5
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-16.jpg
    6
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-17.jpg
    7
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-11.jpg
    8
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-10.jpg
    9
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-8.jpg
    10
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-9.jpg
    11
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-5.jpg
    12
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-4.jpg
    13
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london.jpg
    14
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-2.jpg
    15
    of 16
  • huawei-p9-launch-london-3.jpg
    16
    of 16

Say hello to Huawei's latest flagship phone, the P9. This 5.3-inch Android Marshmallow phone comes with all the high-end kit you'd expect from a top-end device, including a slim, metal chassis, a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and an octa-core chip.

It's round the back that this phone gets more interesting...

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

See that, right at the top? Not one, but two camera lenses. That's not a manufacturing error, it packs two cameras for good reason. Huawei reckons that the two lenses can take in much more light than one alone, which should really help with your low-light shots.

One of the cameras has a sensor that only shoots in black and white. Not only does this allow it to take more natural-looking monochrome photos, by pairing it with the colour sensor, the phone is able to use the contrast detail from the black and white lens, with the colour information of the other in order to produce better-looking shots all round.

At least that's the theory.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

We've seen dual lenses on phone cameras before, but for different reasons. I'm looking forward to seeing what sort of shots I can get from this phone.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

I'm particularly excited about the involvement of Leica, an extremely well respected name in the field of photography. While Huawei says Leica has provided no hardware for the camera, it has certified the materials and the production processes used.

If Leica has been happy to put its name on this phone, I'm expecting good things.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Leica has had its say in the camera software, too. It seems easy to navigate, with a quick slide in from the left bringing up a panel of different camera modes.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

It's where you'll find the dedicated monochrome mode -- not to be confused with the black and white filter on the standard camera. I took some test shots in my hands-on time and they did look pretty good when viewed on the phone's screen.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

It wouldn't be a Huawei phone without a "beauty" mode which turns your face into a distorted alien. Beauty indeed.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

It's running the latest Android Marshmallow software, with Huawei's EMUI interface slapped over the top. The software skin removes the app tray -- a feature I'm not keen on. You'll also find a variety of themes to customise the look.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Yep, there's no app tray. Instead, your apps are scattered among the multiple home screens. I'm not keen on this, as I find it gets cluttered.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The chassis is all metal. Inside it's packing a potentially potent octa-core chip.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

On the bottom edge you'll find a USB-C port, along with the speaker and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P9 launches alongside a bigger brother, the P9 Plus. It shares many of the same internal specs, including the processor and the camera, but has a larger 5.5-inch screen.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

It has a larger battery too, and 4GB, rather than 3GB of RAM. Storage is doubled, from 32GB on the P9 to 64GB on the P9 Plus.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both phones have expandable storage, supporting microSD cards up to 128GB in size.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The big boy also has the Leica name slapped on it. I love Leica.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The cameras are both 12 megapixels in resolution and work the same on the P9 Plus as they do on the standard P9. Expect image results to be the same between the two models.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
1 of 16
|

Eye to eye with the dual-camera Huawei P9 and P9 Plus (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
USB Type-C is taking over -- here a...
41

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by