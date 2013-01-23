Exposure: Fiona + Bobby

CNET también está disponible en español.

Fiona + Bobby Photography

(Credit: Fiona + Bobby Photography)

Photographers: Fiona Gohari and Bobby Aazami

Speciality: weddings, family portraits, lifestyle portraiture, music

Biography: Bobby Aazami's love for the visual medium was fostered at an early age in Iran after watching his first episode of The 6 Million Dollar Man. Enamoured with his TV set, Bobby explored his love for the arts by trying his hand in every medium, from music production to stand up comedy, until he found contentment through the lens of a camera. Bobby was mentored in photography while living in Haifa, Israel, where he learned to capture the profound beauty of Mediterranean landscapes and the silent moments of the people who inhabit them.

The relationship between people and their environments kindled Bobby's childhood love for stories and characters, and ultimately toward visual storytelling. Fiona Gohari first picked up a camera in her early teens, as her father taught her the basic principles of his Minolta SLR. Learning on film gave her a solid appreciation of the photographic medium, but it was only through the development of her writing and the way she sees the world that she was able to create the imagery she has now formed through her observations of human interactions.

Developing a deeper understanding of how "beauty is in the eye of the beholder", Fiona looks outside of the box to shift her focus to an intrinsic level to discover the light that shines through the life of every person around us.

Fiona and Bobby met through a mutual love of the photographic medium whilst working on a worldwide online photography project in March 2011. Their love for all things creative and one another blossomed and in March 2012, which they embraced through marriage. They are narrative artists who love using photography as a medium to break down the barriers that often exist between the muse and the photographer to create timelessness, where both parties breathe life and love into imagery that transcends language and culture.

Equipment: 2x Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon 7D, Canon 50mm f/1.4, Canon 85mm f/1.8, Canon 24-105mm f/4L, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L, Canon 17-35mm f/2.8L, Canon 17-40mm f/4L, Tamron 60mm f/2 macro, Holga, Olympus Trip, Polaroid, Minolta x-700, Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

Video interview

More of Fiona and Bobby's work can be seen on their blog and Facebook page.

Great things come out of the most unexpected little alleyways. We took these newlyweds down to The Rocks and encouraged their fun-loving personalities to come out to play, just as the sun peeped around the corner of the houses.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/640, ISO 800, 24mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/640, ISO 800, 24mm

We were on a larger family portrait session and these two young boys dove into the overgrown grass looking for adventure, separate to the rest of the group. Capturing the essence of childhood between two that share a strong bond is magical.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2.5, 1/2500, ISO 100, 50mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2.5, 1/2500, ISO 100, 50mm

We just love how the dog joined in with the family bonding moment. Brings a smile to our faces every single time we see this image.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/6.3, 1/800, ISO 400, 80mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/6.3, 1/800, ISO 400, 80mm

Playing with the light and making it work to your advantage can sometimes be a risk, but more often than not, that light can be a very willing participant in the moments you capture.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/3200, ISO 800, 24mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/3200, ISO 800, 24mm

We love bringing some vibrancy and fun to the images to contrast against the more silent ones. Fiona set them up and Bobby grabbed his camera, ran across the street, and fired up the wedding party to cheer triumphantly.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/4000, ISO 500, 40mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/4000, ISO 500, 40mm

A candid image of the bride and groom in Palm Springs, California, enjoying a moment or two before the ceremony. Bobby likes to find little places to hide and snap a few candid shots.

Exposure: Canon 30D, f/2.8, 1/100, ISO 1600, 17mm

Exposure: Canon 30D, f/2.8, 1/100, ISO 1600, 17mm

Patterns, light and people are some of the most fascinating elements to sew together. As Bobby walked out of the building, he noticed the light catching the texture and pattern in the wall, and quickly asked the bride and groom to stand against the backdrop for a more dramatic image. The splash of red in the corner is just enough to break this image up a little.

Exposure: Canon 30D, f/9, 1/640, ISO 400, 17mm

Exposure: Canon 30D, f/9, 1/640, ISO 400, 17mm

Whilst exploring a forest late in the afternoon, we found that the way the light was peeping its head through the canopy was simple enchanting. I asked Bobby to stay seated where he was, and snapped a few frames as it slightly grazed the side of his face.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2, 1/60, ISO 250, 50mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2, 1/60, ISO 250, 50mm

Watching Fiona walk through the leaf-laced paths of this forest, I couldn't ignore the backlighting as she played around with nature.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2, 1/80, ISO 400, 50mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2, 1/80, ISO 400, 50mm

One thing we both adore witnessing is walls diminishing in the presence of a camera, and authentic love manifested. It's inspiring to see it reflected on the faces of our muse. The blessing of having a family spout from that union is incredibly special.

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/3.5, 1/400, ISO 800, 115mm

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/3.5, 1/400, ISO 800, 115mm

Those unexpected moments, where the smiles say so much more than words. We had left this couple within their bubble of time, whilst their other son was running around just off camera.

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/4.5, 1/250, ISO 2000, 70mm

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/4.5, 1/250, ISO 2000, 70mm

When the intensity of the post ceremony celebrations had calmed down, we whisked these two away to a beautiful little park close to the church. They took a few breaths and savoured the moments from that day.

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/2.8, 1/640, ISO 400, 70mm

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/2.8, 1/640, ISO 400, 70mm

Whilst Bobby was trying to keep the little girls attention, I snuck around the corner to capture the same shot, but from the back. I love how you can see the father and mother on the sides entertaining her to keep her laughing.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2, 1/640, ISO 400, 50mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2, 1/640, ISO 400, 50mm

The love of a mother embracing the tiny body of her daughter, encapsulating her in a love so passionate is incredibly special.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2.8. 1/320, ISO 400, 50mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2.8. 1/320, ISO 400, 50mm

This couple cherish the love that this old, little dog has brought into their lives. You can see the frailty in her tiny expression, and the adoration on the faces of the couple.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/5.6, 1/600, ISO 400, 32mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/5.6, 1/600, ISO 400, 32mm

Bobby got down low on this image as Fiona shot from the other angle. We wanted to capture the voyeuristic aspect of this moment as he whispered something into her ear.

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2.8, 1/2000, ISO 400, 70mm

Exposure: Canon 5D, f/2.8, 1/2000, ISO 400, 70mm

Incorporating different mediums of photography into a shoot can be a lot of fun. Bobby wanted to create a different level of portraiture in this frame.

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/2.8, 1/250, ISO 400, 17mm

Exposure: Canon 7D, f/2.8, 1/250, ISO 400, 17mm

When nature is so beautiful, simplicity is the most moving when it comes to the couple being photographed.

Exposure: Canon 30D, f/4.5, 1/400, ISO 640, 73mm

Exposure: Canon 30D, f/4.5, 1/400, ISO 640, 73mm
Exposure: Fiona + Bobby

Updated:
