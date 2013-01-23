Exposure: Fiona + Bobby

(Credit: Fiona + Bobby Photography)
Photographers: Fiona Gohari and Bobby Aazami
Speciality: weddings, family portraits, lifestyle portraiture, music
Biography: Bobby Aazami's love for the visual medium was fostered at an early age in Iran after watching his first episode of The 6 Million Dollar Man.
Enamoured with his TV set, Bobby explored his love for the arts by trying his hand in every medium, from music production to stand up comedy, until he found contentment through the lens of a camera. Bobby was mentored in photography while living in Haifa, Israel, where he learned to capture the profound beauty of Mediterranean landscapes and the silent moments of the people who inhabit them.
The relationship between people and their environments kindled Bobby's childhood love for stories and characters, and ultimately toward visual storytelling. Fiona Gohari first picked up a camera in her early teens, as her father taught her the basic principles of his Minolta SLR. Learning on film gave her a solid appreciation of the photographic medium, but it was only through the development of her writing and the way she sees the world that she was able to create the imagery she has now formed through her observations of human interactions.
Developing a deeper understanding of how "beauty is in the eye of the beholder", Fiona looks outside of the box to shift her focus to an intrinsic level to discover the
light that shines through the life of every person around us.
Fiona and Bobby met through a mutual love of the photographic medium whilst working on a worldwide online photography project in March 2011. Their love for all things creative and one another blossomed and in March 2012, which they embraced through marriage. They are narrative artists who love using photography as a medium to break down the barriers that often exist between the muse and the photographer to create timelessness, where both parties breathe life and love into imagery that transcends language and culture.
Equipment: 2x Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon 7D, Canon 50mm f/1.4, Canon 85mm f/1.8, Canon 24-105mm f/4L, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L, Canon 17-35mm f/2.8L, Canon 17-40mm f/4L, Tamron 60mm f/2 macro, Holga, Olympus Trip, Polaroid, Minolta x-700, Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.
Video interview
Great things come out of the most unexpected little alleyways. We took these newlyweds down to The Rocks and encouraged their fun-loving personalities to come out to play, just as the sun peeped around the corner of the houses.
Exposure: Canon 5D, f/4, 1/640, ISO 800, 24mm