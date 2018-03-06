Dyson's Cyclone V10 stick vac has amped up power

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute in its primary upright configuration.
A soft roller head is designed to clean hard floors with best results.
This main motorhead is for cleaning both carpet and smooth flooring.
Here's the quick release combination tool that has both brushes and a crevice tip.
There's a soft dust brush attachment as well.
The main unit of the Dyson Cyclone V10 contains its powerful motor.
You have a choice of three power levels, low, medium, and max.
This is the long crevice tool.
Here's a closer look at the filter inside the Cyclone V10's dustbin.
Included with the Cyclone V10 Absolute's kit is this mini motorhead tool.
On the side of the main unit are indicators for battery level and filter status.
With its triggered power button the Cyclone V10 looks almost like a power drill, one that hunts down dirt.