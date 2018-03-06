Dyson unveils smarter Pure Cool Tower purifiers

CNET también está disponible en español.

Dyson's new air purifiers are called the Pure Cool Tower and the Pure Cool.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Pure Cool Tower is fairly large.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It serves as an air circulator as well as a purifier.  This demo showed the fan's power.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A connected app lets you monitor the air quality in your home over time.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
These purifiers are outfitted with advanced air sensors.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Pure Cool Tower does have a bulky AC adapter.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There is a small screen where you can see what the Dyson purifier is up to. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Dirty air is sucked in via this base and purified through a HEPA filter.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Fresh, clean air is circulated through the fan up top.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The smaller, but still rather large Dyson Pure Cool features a circular top and is a bit shorter.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The head of the unit rotates, as with the larger version.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This demo allowed you to spray various pollutants into the air and then watch as the air in the box becomes purified. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Sensors sit atop both Pure Cool models.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Here's a look at the app's specific readout for any given time.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can also view a chart of your air quality changes over days.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
