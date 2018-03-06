Dyson demonstrates the new Cyclone V10 vacuums

CNET también está disponible en español.

Sir James Dyson was in New York for the press event and did the honors of demonstrating the future of vacuums himself.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Going forward, Dyson will focus on engineering cordless models like this new Cyclone V10.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Cyclone V10 models come with a wall charging station and multiple attachments.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can take care of cleaning most any area of your home with these versatile vacuums.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Behind the latest model, you can see past iterations that have led up to the latest technology.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Dyson Cyclone tackles the dust on your hard floor surfaces with this soft attachment.  

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The soft roller head uses materials similar to those used to clean LP records. The idea is to attack the very static that keeps dust clinging to the floor.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You will be able to use the cyclone as a hand-held vacuum that can reach between cushions, into corners, and along blinds.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
On a full charge, the Cyclone V10's battery will last up to an hour.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Torque Drive Cleaner Head is an all-purpose attachment.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Torque Drive Cleaner Head handles carpets, rugs and hard floors.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There are three versions of the Cyclone V10.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Cyclone V10 Motorhead comes with one Cleaner head and two extra tools.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal comes with one cleaner head and four tools. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute comes with both cleaner heads (the standard Torque Drive Cleaner Head and the Soft Roller Cleaner head for hard floors), plus four additional tools.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
CNET's Bridget Carey took the Cyclone V10 for a test run in the demo area.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Emptying the chamber is easy and fast.  Dyson says it has increased the capacity by 40 percent for this model.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Dyson's demo area had interesting exhibits for those curious about how these machines are put together.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
In one demonstration, the Cyclone V10 vacuum was connected to a box to see how fast it could clear the box of smoke.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
