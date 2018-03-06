Dyson demonstrates the new Cyclone V10 vacuums

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Sir James Dyson was in New York for the press event and did the honors of demonstrating the future of vacuums himself.
Going forward, Dyson will focus on engineering cordless models like this new Cyclone V10.
The Cyclone V10 models come with a wall charging station and multiple attachments.
You can take care of cleaning most any area of your home with these versatile vacuums.
Behind the latest model, you can see past iterations that have led up to the latest technology.
The Dyson Cyclone tackles the dust on your hard floor surfaces with this soft attachment.
The soft roller head uses materials similar to those used to clean LP records. The idea is to attack the very static that keeps dust clinging to the floor.
You will be able to use the cyclone as a hand-held vacuum that can reach between cushions, into corners, and along blinds.
On a full charge, the Cyclone V10's battery will last up to an hour.
The Torque Drive Cleaner Head is an all-purpose attachment.
The Torque Drive Cleaner Head handles carpets, rugs and hard floors.
There are three versions of the Cyclone V10.
The Cyclone V10 Motorhead comes with one Cleaner head and two extra tools.
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal comes with one cleaner head and four tools.
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute comes with both cleaner heads (the standard Torque Drive Cleaner Head and the Soft Roller Cleaner head for hard floors), plus four additional tools.
CNET's Bridget Carey took the Cyclone V10 for a test run in the demo area.
Emptying the chamber is easy and fast. Dyson says it has increased the capacity by 40 percent for this model.
Dyson's demo area had interesting exhibits for those curious about how these machines are put together.
In one demonstration, the Cyclone V10 vacuum was connected to a box to see how fast it could clear the box of smoke.