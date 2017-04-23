CNET también está disponible en español.

Ashes of Al'ar from World of Warcraft

The complete look

She found a friend

Red X gon' give it to ya

Red Son

A power couple

Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren

Spideypool?

Ready to shoot

A female Sith

Ready to charge

Welcome to the jungle

I am your father's brother's nephew's cousin's former roommate

Chapulín Colorado

Snakey!

Smile!

Once upon a dream

Do you know this character?

Stark reality

Nerf this!

'You have 20 seconds to comply'

Papercraftsmanship

Everyone's favorite astromech droid

Driving simulation

2017 Accura NSX

Lord Vader

'Guardians of the Galaxy'

League of Legends

A motley crew

The entrance

Gracie Law

Jack Burton and Gracie Law

Halo

A little dancing

Alien

The amazing Amazonian

Negan and Lucille

This cosplayer shows us her version of Ashes of Al'ar from World of Warcraft.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

It took her eight hours to put together her look.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Starfire from Teen Titans joined the photo shoot.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Red X is working it for the camera.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This Wonder Woman and Superman are from an alternate Earth where Superman's origin happened a little bit differently.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Don't mess with them.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Sabine Wren from "Star Wars Rebels" stands ready.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This is the season 3 version of Sabine Wren, and it took her three months to hand-paint her costume.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

You can see more than a few clever superhero mashups at conventions. Here's a Spider-Man/Deadpool hybrid.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

The cosplayer offered us a few different vogue moments.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This professional cosplayer's name is @Feisty_Vee and she is showing us her take on a female Sith from Star Wars.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Veronica Carousos is also known as Feisty Vee.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Even musicians are represented. Here's Slash.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

The Schwartz is with Dark Helmet and his entourage.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

We also ran into Chapulín Colorado, the most famous Mexican superhero.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Whoa, what kind of snake is wrapped around this take on the Captain America-style outfit?

Photo by Tania González/CNET

A cosplay group having fun at Silicon Valley Comic Con.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

We also saw two of Sleeping Beauty's fairy godmothers!

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Sometimes it's hard to recognize all the characters we see during a convention. Please let us know if you recognize him in the comment section. 

Update: It's a Psycho from the game Borderlands! Thank you, helpful reader jb13760!

Photo by Tania González/CNET

That's a lot of iron, man.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

It's D.va from Overwatch without her mech, which means we probably just died. 

(Thanks to the helpful reader who pointed out this slide was unnamed!)

Photo by Tania González/CNET

It's ED-209 from "RoboCop." Fortunately, there were no glitches.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

There's papercraft, and then there's papercraft. Iron Man and K-2S0 look quite imposing.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Oh, then there's this little droid, named, um, hang on, we totally wrote this down...

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Acura had a simulation at SVCC that allows you to drive a 2017 Accura NSX.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

For the simulation you had to wear special glasses with sensors that measured 35 biometrics to give you a personalized ride.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

It's not a convention unless you get Force-choked by Darth Vader.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This exhibit of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" is pretty cool.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This impressive armored angel is from LoL.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

It's not every day you see Batman villains and Spider-Man characters from the present and the future hanging out with a scout trooper. Unless you go to conventions every day.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

The crowd at SVCC was very excited, and we got to see great cosplay.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

We saw several cosplayers inspired by "Big Trouble in Little China," but this was the most impressive impersonation of Gracie Law.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Here we see the power couple of "Big Trouble in Little China."

Photo by Tania González/CNET

We found a Spartan!

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This cosplayer danced for the cameras.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This cosplayer shows us his take on the creature from "Alien."

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This Wonder Woman was representing Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, which by coincidence, will have a Wonder Woman-themed ride, the Lasso of Truth, this year.

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Negan from "The Walking Dead" also stopped by SVCC. Fortunately, Lucille seems to be in a good mood.

Photo by Tania González/CNET
From Negan to Spider-Man: The impressive cosplay at SVCC 2017

Published:
