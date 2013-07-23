Cosplay at Comic-Con 2013: colorful, outrageous, and Internet-friendly (pictures)

A regular Comic-Con attendee, Pirate Pimp Vader is caught here taking a moment to watch the Star Wars clips being shown on the big screen at the Star Wars booth. Or, as he might call them, "home movies."
If some of the most popular sites on the Web were women garbed in Victorian-style underclothes, you'd have Lauren B. as Google; Chloe D. as Reddit; Jenny N. as Twitter; Michele M. as Pinterest; Crystal T. as Facebook; and Isabelle L. as Wikipedia. The women detailed their outfits to evoke the feeling of the sites they depicted as much as possible, explained Chloe, who organized the group. The tiny squares on the front of Pinterest's corset are photos, the birds on top of Twitter's fascinator bounce around ephemerally; and Reddit's hands have Up and Down votes.
General Prism is the creation of Blake Marnell, a San Diego resident, who said that the character expressed his feelings about the National Security Agency domestic spying scandal. "I had another costume in mind," he said, "but I changed my mind about a month ago." Surely, a coincidental timing with the NSA revelations.
The Google Glass set he's wearing is fake, 3D printed by a friend of his, and he outfitted the costume with numerous spying devices, such as sound-amplifying remote microphones.
The last Iron Man movie showcased several dozen Iron Man armors, but we don't recall seeing this Mrs. Iron Man ... er, Iron Woman, version before. It's probably the only effective way to turn Tony Stark into an honest man.
Otto the Octopus and his handler, Victoria, have steampunk adventures on the Con floor. Although Victoria and Otto aren't exactly household names, Kate MacIlvanie enjoys cosplaying as the title character because she presents "a strong role model" for women.
The Con floor this year played host to several highly detailed costumes for promoting special effects, makeup schools, and this: Aliens in L.A., a photo project involving costumed oddities in Los Angeles.