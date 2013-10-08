Click & Grow Smart Farm stakes its plot (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech gardening startup Click & Grow announced the new modular Smart Farm today, for release in March 2014.
Caption by / Photo by Click & Grow
Click & Grow says Smart Farm's combination of nanotech-infused soil, a lighting system, and a network of sensors will let you grow food indoors using 90 percent less water than traditional outdoor growing methods.
Caption by / Photo by Click & Grow
Smart Farm's modular design will supposed expand from a small rack to, according to Click & Grow, "millions of plants."
Caption by / Photo by Click & Grow
Click & Grow says its system uses biomimicry to simulate a natural growth environment indoors.
Caption by / Photo by Click & Grow
You can grow all kinds of plants in a Smart Farm bed, including vegetables and salad greens.
Caption by / Photo by Click & Grow
Among our outstanding Smart Farm questions: pricing structure, and whether we can tolerate that purple glow in the living room.
Caption by / Photo by Click & Grow
