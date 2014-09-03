Check out what Sony has to offer at IFA 2014 (pictures)

Sony CEO Kaz Hirai kicked off the company's press conference at the 2014 IFA consumer-electronics trade show in Berlin. The company has quite a few gadgets on display there, running the gamut from smartphones to television sets, with a few quirky surprises tucked in between.
With a 20.7-megapixel camera (with 4K recording capability for video) and a 25mm wide angle lens, Sony is pitching its Xperia Z3 as the smartphone camera to beat. It's also waterproof, and will reportedly offer 2 days of battery life.
If you're looking for something a little more compact, Sony has you covered. The Xperia Z3 Compact tucks much of the Xperia Z3's guts behind a smaller 4.6-inch display. All of the Z3 models will be able to function as a wireless display for your PlayStation 4, care of your home's wireless network.
And if you're on a tight budget, the Sony Xperia E3 could be a good fit. It's a 4.6-inch Android phone that's aimed at being affordable, though Sony hasn't actually revealed the pricing on any of its models.
Sony's muscling its way into the curved 4K TV fad with a set of its own. Available in 65- and 75-inch sizes, these curved displays include an edge-lit LED backlight with local dimming and active shutter 3D.
Looking to spend lots of cash on lenses, but don't want to shell out for a camera? Sony has you covered. These devices pair with your smartphone over Wi-Fi: the phone serves as an interface, while the "camera" handles the heavy lifting.
The Cyber-shot DSC-QX30 straps a 30x zoom lens to the back of your iOS or Android device, while the ILCE-QX1 lets you attach your own Sony E-Mount lenses.
GoPro may be the reigning champion of DIY action cinematography, but Sony isn't out of the fight quite yet. The Action Cam Mini is just 1.4-inches tall and 3-inches long, weighing in at 2.2 ounces. It'll record up to 1080p videos at 60fps, and can stream live video care of built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.
Perhaps the third time will be the charm? Sony's latest foray into the smartwatch scene is totally waterproof and will run the latest version of Android Wear on a 1.6-inch display with a 320 x 320 pixel resolution.
Remember the Walkman? Sony does. This revamped take on the classic music player has a 2.25-inch display and will play all popular media formats. It also comes with 64GB of storage and a microSD memory card slot, if you need a little more. But it lacks Wi-Fi and the Android operating system, which is a bit of an odd situation in the year 2014.
Sony also announced a few new wired and Bluetooth headsets you could possibly pair with your brand new walkman, including the MDR-1A and the MDR-XB950BT.