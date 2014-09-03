Check out what Sony has to offer at IFA 2014 (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Experia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia E3

Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

Sony S90 series

Sony Lens Cameras

Sony Action Cam Mini

Sony Smartband Talk

Sony Smartwatch 3

Sony NWZ Walkman and MDR headphones

  • kaz-hirai.jpg
    1
    of 11
  • xperia-z3.jpg
    2
    of 11
  • xperia-z3-compact.jpg
    3
    of 11
  • experia-e3.jpg
    4
    of 11
  • xperia-z3-tablet-compact.jpg
    5
    of 11
  • s90-tv.jpg
    6
    of 11
  • smartphone-lenses.jpg
    7
    of 11
  • action-cam-mini.jpg
    8
    of 11
  • epaper-fitness-tracker.jpg
    9
    of 11
  • smartwatch-3.jpg
    10
    of 11
  • walkman-and-headphones.jpg
    11
    of 11

Sony CEO Kaz Hirai kicked off the company's press conference at the 2014 IFA consumer-electronics trade show in Berlin. The company has quite a few gadgets on display there, running the gamut from smartphones to television sets, with a few quirky surprises tucked in between.

Be sure to check out the rest of our IFA 2014 coverage on CNET.

Caption by /

With a 20.7-megapixel camera (with 4K recording capability for video) and a 25mm wide angle lens, Sony is pitching its Xperia Z3 as the smartphone camera to beat. It's also waterproof, and will reportedly offer 2 days of battery life.

Caption by /
£188.81
Read Full Review
See Prices

If you're looking for something a little more compact, Sony has you covered. The Xperia Z3 Compact tucks much of the Xperia Z3's guts behind a smaller 4.6-inch display. All of the Z3 models will be able to function as a wireless display for your PlayStation 4, care of your home's wireless network.

Caption by /
£429.00
Read Full Review
See Prices

And if you're on a tight budget, the Sony Xperia E3 could be a good fit. It's a 4.6-inch Android phone that's aimed at being affordable, though Sony hasn't actually revealed the pricing on any of its models.

Caption by /
Read First Take
See Prices

The Xperia news doesn't end with smartphones. The Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact packs a 2.5GHz quad-core CPU and 8-megapixel camera behind an 8-inch, 1080p display.

Caption by /
Read Full Review

Sony's muscling its way into the curved 4K TV fad with a set of its own. Available in 65- and 75-inch sizes, these curved displays include an edge-lit LED backlight with local dimming and active shutter 3D.

Read more about the Sony S90 series on CNET.

Caption by /
Read More

Looking to spend lots of cash on lenses, but don't want to shell out for a camera? Sony has you covered. These devices pair with your smartphone over Wi-Fi: the phone serves as an interface, while the "camera" handles the heavy lifting.

 The Cyber-shot DSC-QX30 straps a 30x zoom lens to the back of your iOS or Android device, while the ILCE-QX1 lets you attach your own Sony E-Mount lenses.

Caption by /
Read First Take

GoPro may be the reigning champion of DIY action cinematography, but Sony isn't out of the fight quite yet. The Action Cam Mini is just 1.4-inches tall and 3-inches long, weighing in at 2.2 ounces. It'll record up to 1080p videos at 60fps, and can stream live video care of built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

Caption by /
Read First Take

The Sony Smartband Talk isn't just a fitness tracker. This fitness band packs a curved e-ink display, and can make and receive calls when paired with your cell phone.

Caption by /
£72.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

Perhaps the third time will be the charm? Sony's latest foray into the smartwatch scene is totally waterproof and will run the latest version of Android Wear on a 1.6-inch display with a 320 x 320 pixel resolution.

Caption by /
£189.99 Typical Price
Read Full Review

Remember the Walkman? Sony does. This revamped take on the classic music player has a 2.25-inch display and will play all popular media formats. It also comes with 64GB of storage and a microSD memory card slot, if you need a little more. But it lacks Wi-Fi and the Android operating system, which is a bit of an odd situation in the year 2014.

Sony also announced a few new wired and Bluetooth headsets you could possibly pair with your brand new walkman, including the MDR-1A and the MDR-XB950BT.

Caption by /
Read First Take
1 of 11
|

Check out what Sony has to offer at IFA 2014 (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
Here's the colourful, selfie-loving...
14

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by